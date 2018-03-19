It's a Steampunk weekend at Serenity Bead Shop in Greensburg
Updated 11 hours ago
The Serenity Bead Shop & Studio, 245 S. Main St., Greensburg, is hosting a public gathering for steampunk enthusiasts beginning with a costume party from 5 to 8 p.m. on March 23 and Steampunk-themed jewelry classes on March 24-25. Steampunk is a genre of science fiction that has a historical setting and typically features steam-powered machinery rather than advance technology.
Guests are invited to put on their steampunk finery, grab their gadgets, and don their hats. County Hammer Moonshine will be serving drinks while local band "The Moment" will be entertaining the crowd.
Classes include making a themed bead embroidered pendant and cuff taught by jewelry artist Anita Kozinko.
Details: 724-205-6857 or serenitybeadshop.com
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.