Loyalhanna Watershed Association holds bluebird workshop

Adults and children interested in the welfare of the state's bluebirds are invited to attend a Bluebird Workshop at 10 a.m. March 24 at the Loyalhanna Watershed Association's Nimick Family Education Center, 6 Old Lincoln Highway west, Ligonier.

The association and the Bluebird Society of Pennsylvania are sponsoring the workshop.

Dr. Wilma C. Light, Penn State master gardener and Bluebird Society coordinator, Westmoreland County, will provide information on becoming a good landlord for bluebirds and other native cavity nesting birds.

Participants will learn about providing housing, food from native plants, a water source, and protection from predators, according to a news release.

Participants also will assemble a nest box kit to take home to attract these colorful thrushes.

The activity is open to all ages.

The program is free and open to the public. Registration is required as materials are limited.

Details: 724-238-7560, ext. 3.

