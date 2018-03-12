Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Loyalhanna Watershed Association holds bluebird workshop

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, March 12, 2018, 2:03 p.m.
In this photo from an earlier event, participants work to assemble bluebird houses, part of an annual Bluebird Society of Pennsylvania event the Loyalhanna Watershed Association will host on March 24.
Loyalhanna Watershed Facebook
In this photo from an earlier event, participants work to assemble bluebird houses, part of an annual Bluebird Society of Pennsylvania event the Loyalhanna Watershed Association will host on March 24.

Updated 16 hours ago

Adults and children interested in the welfare of the state's bluebirds are invited to attend a Bluebird Workshop at 10 a.m. March 24 at the Loyalhanna Watershed Association's Nimick Family Education Center, 6 Old Lincoln Highway west, Ligonier.

The association and the Bluebird Society of Pennsylvania are sponsoring the workshop.

Dr. Wilma C. Light, Penn State master gardener and Bluebird Society coordinator, Westmoreland County, will provide information on becoming a good landlord for bluebirds and other native cavity nesting birds.

Participants will learn about providing housing, food from native plants, a water source, and protection from predators, according to a news release.

Participants also will assemble a nest box kit to take home to attract these colorful thrushes.

The activity is open to all ages.

The program is free and open to the public. Registration is required as materials are limited.

Details: 724-238-7560, ext. 3.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me