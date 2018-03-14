Arnie's Army turns out in force to support late golf legend's philanthropy in Florida

ORLANDO — Golf legend and Latrobe native Arnold Palmer has been gone for nearly two years, yet his spirit of helping others is still alive in the hearts of friends and supporters everywhere.

Nowhere is his legacy stronger this week than 1,000 miles from his birthplace at one of the many charitable causes he loved.

On Tuesday, two days before the annual Arnold Palmer Invitational officially gets underway, Arnie's Army was out in full force for its annual Arnie's March Against Children's Cancer at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge, a private golf resort that was his winter home until his passing.

The popular stop on the PGA Tour attracts some of the top-ranked professional golfers, including Rickie Fowler, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Justin Rose.

Arnie's March, a signature event of Arnie's Army Charitable Foundation, has heroes of its own — hundreds of people who devote their time and efforts to help raise money for pediatric cancer care, research and clinical trials at children's hospitals, including Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando.

Palmer's 71-year-old Toro tractor formerly used at Latrobe Country Club — Palmer's home course — is an attraction this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The tractor, along with other memorabilia, including Palmer's high school golf bag, was brought to Bay Hill from the Latrobe golf club to display at the golf tournament.

Volunteers Roland and Sandee Smith of Orlando stopped by for a photo with the tractor parked on the golf course grounds. They have volunteered at the tournament for 23 years and were named Volunteers of the Year in 2016, the last year that Palmer attended the event before he died.

Sandee said they have had family members, including her grandchildren, who were cared for at his hospital and said of Palmer, "He was an amazing man who never passed a person that he didn't say something to. He was more than a sports figure; he was bigger than life."

"At this event, we're a family for a week — and he's the head of the family," Roland added.

Pro golfers Rickie Fowler (left) and Sam Saunders (right) with some of the Arnie's March participants at Tuesday's Arnie's Army event in Orlando, Fla. Photo by Candy Williams

Sam Saunders, Arnold Palmer's grandson who will be among the golf competitors this week, told the Tribune-Review that Arnie's March "meant the world" to his grandfather and "he would be extra proud to see what we're doing here and in the future to help people in the Orlando area and around the world, hopefully."

Fowler, who has often expressed his admiration and appreciation for Palmer, is competing at the Invitational this week and attended Arnie's March at Bay Hill.

"This is a great way of carrying on what Arnie was trying to do — having a positive impact on kids," Fowler said. "The turnout is great and it's only going to get bigger. I think they're going to need a bigger tent next year."

Families and friends of past and current patients at the Orlando children's hospital turned out to show their love and support by marching together.

They included fellow dance team friends of 14-year-old Rachel Bruning of Orlando, who underwent surgery last fall at the hospital for a malignant tumor that was diagnosed after she complained of a stomachache. They all wore t-shirts that read, "I Dance for Rachel."

"I want to support this cause because it's so stressful to go through a cancer diagnosis," Rachel said. "This is such an amazing event that makes me happy."

Another group of 32 marchers were family and friends of Sammi Theessen, 7, of Deland, Fla., who went through an operation and treatment for a brain tumor in 2012. Her mother, Melissa, said that "we had the privilege of meeting Mr. Palmer when he would visit patients at the hospital. He was a wonderful man."

Sammi's sister, Kylie, 12, who wore one of their "Team Sammi" t-shirts, said marching for Arnie's Army "is a lot of fun and it means a lot. We're here to support other kids and their families." This is the fourth year they have participated in the event.

One of several banners with meaningful quotes by the late Arnold Palmer at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando. Photo by Candy Williams

Chris Kolodinsky, chief development officer for Arnie's Army Foundation, said that Arnie's March "is a phenomenal event that has really built momentum over the years."

It achieved national scope last year, he said, with additional Arnie's March events at other PGA golf events, including the Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, Ohio; Dell Technologies Championship in Boston, and the PGA Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Event organizers said nearly 600 people registered online to participate in Arnie's March in addition to many more expected to sign up before the event began.

After the march, event leaders announced that more than $175,000 was raised for clinical trials in children's cancer and blood disorders at Arnold Palmer Hospital.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.