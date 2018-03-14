Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A new date has been set for the Etna Winter Skate.

It will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. on March 18. The event takes place along Butler Street from High to Freeport streets as downtown Etna will be transformed into an outdoor rink for a family-friendly street skate on synthetic ice. Rain caused organizers to have to reschedule. The date is the only change. All other activities remain the same.

The event is sponsored by Etna Economic Development Corp., the borough of Etna, Etna Dek Hockey and Etna Volunteer Fire Department.

You can bring your own ice skates or get a pair at the rink.

This year's happening includes a larger rink as well as music, face painting and s'mores. An Olaf-like character from the Disney film “Frozen” will be present as well as the Etna dinosaur.

Free admission and skate rental, as well as skate sharpening for guests who own skates, will be available.

Reserved tickets are recommended and are available through eventbrite.com. Details: etnalive.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.