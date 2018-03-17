New Kensington Rotary hosting casino-themed fundraiser

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A casino-themed fundraising evening is on tap for the annual Rotarama Royale on March 24.

In its 19th year, the event serves as the primary fundraiser for the New Kensington Rotary Club.

“About 20 volunteer Rotarians come together and work hard for about four months to prepare for Rotarama,” says Bonnie Lantz, Rotarian president and event organizer.

Last year's event raised about $30,000, Lantz says. New Kensington Rotarians have donated grants totaling more than $100,000 to local community nonprofits since they started hosting Rotarama.

Past grant recipients have included Project SEED, Meals on Wheels, Community Health Clinic, Citizens Family Health, Salvation Army, Valley Points YMCA and the Rotary Literacy Project. A Rotarian grant awarded last year benefitted more than 1,200 students in the New Kensington-Arnold School District.

Five or six grants will be awarded this June, depending on the amount of funds raised this year, says Lantz. “The best part (of Rotarama) is when we make the decisions on what grants we will fulfill.”

Casino games such as blackjack, craps and roulette will be offered, with guests winning tickets that can be exchanged for raffle tickets to win 20-plus Chinese auction baskets offered. The grand prize raffle is worth $4,000 this year.

Ticket price includes a raffle chance, buffet dinner catered by La Cucina that includes beer and wine, a meat carving and pasta station and desserts from Mazziotti's Bakery.

Open to those 21 and older, only 250 tickets will be sold.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.