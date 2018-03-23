Allegheny Township welder-turned-blacksmith makes iron into 'something useful'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Asked what it feels like to forge iron, David Krzeminski of Allegheny Township says his hobby of more than 12 years doesn't disappoint.

“I find it rewarding to take a piece of iron and make it into something useful,” he says. “I worked a time-clock job all of the my life — and this isn't that.”

Krzeminski, who is proudly Polish, retired from ATI Steel Mill, where he was employed as a welder for 30 years. He resides on a picturesque, 20-acre farm — 1824 Walker Farmhouse — with wife Audrey Ann and their corgi farm dog, Sadie Mae.

The couple frequently hosts artisan and agricultural-influenced workshops at their farm. Years ago, a blacksmith gave a demonstration and Krzeminski was intrigued.

“I thought, ‘I could do that,' ” he says.

He says his welding career lends itself naturally to his blacksmith hobby. “I spent 30 years straightening iron to weld and now I get paid to bend and twist (metal).”

A self-taught blacksmith, Krzeminski's sturdy outdoor forge — purchased at a farm auction — dates back to the 1800s and is tucked away behind a woodshed at the farm.

Here, Krzeminski creates custom commissioned works, specializing in early American blacksmith pieces from the 1700 and 1800s, such as barn hinges, sign holders, curtain tie backs, handles, utensils and fireplace log holders.

He typically takes winters off from blacksmithing, due to the frigid temps, but otherwise finds himself alone about every two weeks at his forge.

He savors his private time working outside.

“I think that little space out there is neat as pie,” Krzeminski says. “I never take our farm for granted and I live in heaven.”

National magazine Early American Life featured Krzeminski's works twice, in 2016 and 2017.

A fruit dryer (designed for drying vegetables and fruit) was featured in the 2017 magazine and offered to readers for purchase. The article resulted in more than 200 orders ($45 plus shipping each) for Krzeminski. He says he can make one in about an hour. “I can make those in my sleep now.”

Except for an occasional critter interrupting his work — “like that groundhog that ran into my forge and we scared each other” — Krzeminski works uninterrupted, creating pieces that range in price from $4 to thousands.

“Many people don't know that during Colonial times every town had at least one blacksmith and they would repair farm tools, make new hooks, hearth utensils, lightning devices and more,” he says.

Krzeminski is often asked if he makes horseshoes, a common misconception of clumping blacksmiths and farriers together, he says.

“Blacksmiths aren't farriers. I have never done the horseshoe thing.”

His forge fire, fueled by coal purchased in bulk and stored in a 55-gallon drum, must reach a minimum of 1,000 degrees and up to 2,000 degrees to melt iron. He needs about half an hour to get a functional fire going, he says.

Wife Audrey Ann has her own wish list.

“I am still waiting on my custom iron gate for the farm entrance and a pot rack for my kitchen,” she says. “Dave's hobby just flowed. He's good with his hands.”

“Although I love art, I'm not as interested in making modern pieces,” he says. “I like to reproduce historical pieces.”

The number of blacksmiths has increased, according to the Artist-Blacksmith's Association of North America's website, with more than 4,000 members, an increase from the original 27 blacksmith members in 1973.

“I'm glad that more people are interested in blacksmithing,” Krzeminski says.

Future plans include hosting a beginner's blacksmith workshop this fall at 1824 Walker Farmhouse.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.