Antiques appraisal set for March 27 at Westmoreland County Historical Society

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Friday, March 16, 2018, 12:24 p.m.
Antiques dealer and appraiser John Mickinak of Greensburg will give verbal assessments of value at a March 27 antiques appraisal program at the Westmoreland County Historical Society library in Unity.
Westmoreland County Historical Society
Updated 4 hours ago

If spring cleaning has uncovered some forgotten family heirlooms, the Westmoreland County Historical Society can help you decide if they're trash or treasure.

An antiques appraisal program is planned for 4-8 p.m. March 27 in the society's Calvin E. Pollins Library, 362 Sand Hill Road, Suite 1, Unity.

John Mickinak will give verbal assessments of a variety of objects. Mickinak has more than 30 years of experience as an antiques dealer and estate appraiser. Fee will be $10 for the first piece, and $5 each for a second and third item. There is a three-item limit per person.

Appointments are recommended. Walk-ins will be seen in order of arrival, if time permits after scheduled appraisals are completed.

Proceeds will benefit the historical society.

For an appointment, call 724-532-1935 ext. 210.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

