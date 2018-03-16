Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Yo-yo masters visit Pittsburgh

Dan Speicher
Dan Speicher | Friday, March 16, 2018, 7:12 p.m.

With Pittsburgh's first yo-yo contest beginning Saturday at the Ace Hotel in East Liberty, world and national yo-yo champion Tyler Severance, owner of yo-yo manufacturer Recess Intl., and team member John Wolfe, 20, of Coal Center, Pa, were in town to film content for their social media pages.

The pair also made a stop to throw yo-yo's at the Mellon Institute in Oakland before the weekend's East Coast Masters competition, which is expected to draw competitors from more than 10 states,

Dan Speicher is a Tribune-Review photographer.

Tyler Severance, 26, of Philadelphia, a world and national champion yo-yo competitor, shows off some style while performing on the steps of the Mellon Institute, in Oakland, on Friday, March 16, 2018.
