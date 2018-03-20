Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hail Lord Stanley! New Pittsburgh police horse gets hockey-themed name

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 9:42 a.m.
Lord Stanley has been chosen as the name for the latest addition to the Pittsburgh Police Bureau mounted patrol, following a naming contest sponsored by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.
Lord Stanley, it's a great name in Pittsburgh.

Not only are the Penguins in the hunt for their third consecutive Stanley Cup, but the city's newest police horse has been named after the immortal Canadian who gave his name to hockey's top prize.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announced the results of its #HorseWithNoNamePGH contest at its recent annual meeting. Lord Stanley won out over fellow finalists Clemente, Liberty and Officer Rogers.

The contest garnered more than 750 name suggestions, with about 1,500 people voting for the four Pittsburgh-centric finalists.

According to the PDP website, the organization was asked by the City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police to suggest the name “due to the generosity of the Downtown business community in helping to re-establish the police department's mounted unit” and for support of the downtown police substation.

The person who suggested the winning name will have an opportunity to attend a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with the horse, a 6-year-old Percheron/Tennessee Walking Horse cross that came from Glenfield, N.Y.

Lord Stanley will be easy to spot out on patrol, as the horse stands 17 hands high (68 inches at the shoulder) and weighs 1,700 pounds.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

