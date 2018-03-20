Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Forget the weather and celebrate National Happiness Day

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 10:21 a.m.
Pedestrians walk about downtown Pittsburgh during a snowfall on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
It's the first day of spring, but the weather forecast through March 21 calls for up to six inches of snow in Pittsburgh and maybe a foot eastward in the Laurel Highlands.

Sometimes you have to ignore the outside world and look within for reasons to rejoice, and today is just the day to do that.

It's National Happiness Day!

Time to dig deep down, count your blessings, find your bliss and be happy. Here we go:

We have good food and good friends.

Sweet surprises.

Hope for the future.

Dreams.

Dogs.

Books.

A big, beautiful world.

Great minds thinking great thoughts.

And maybe best of all, free treats from Dairy Queen and Rita's Italian Ice.

So get out there and be happy! We dare you.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

