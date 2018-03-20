Forget the weather and celebrate National Happiness Day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's the first day of spring, but the weather forecast through March 21 calls for up to six inches of snow in Pittsburgh and maybe a foot eastward in the Laurel Highlands.

Sometimes you have to ignore the outside world and look within for reasons to rejoice, and today is just the day to do that.

It's National Happiness Day!

So many reasons to feel down. But always have to keep your head up. Been a great few days and so much more great things ahead. So excited and ready. Let's do this! #nationalhappinessday pic.twitter.com/eVz7tFfiQq — Jenny Sands (@Sandsy24) March 20, 2018

Time to dig deep down, count your blessings, find your bliss and be happy. Here we go:

We have good food and good friends.

Sweet surprises.

Happy National happiness day!!! Didn't even know this was a day untill a lovely lady gave us a bunch of daffodils! Turned my day right around pic.twitter.com/0CJl1aiBFs — evie wheeler (@eviewheeler1) March 20, 2018

Hope for the future.

It's National day of happiness so I figured I would post the things that make me the happiest. pic.twitter.com/93syuQDcM8 — Lyss (@The_AlyssaFord) March 20, 2018

Dreams.

I heard it was #NationalHappinessDay ... here's to my happiest moment ❤ pic.twitter.com/avaxYJBLCW — Rachel (@holdontoswift) March 20, 2018

Dogs.

every day is #nationalhappinessday when I'm with you pic.twitter.com/gRC0pYDztE — Lily the Golden (@goldenlily2017) March 20, 2018

Books.

A big, beautiful world.

It's National Happiness Day today. Enjoy your day everyone #nationalhappinessday pic.twitter.com/xw040b8zFM — Les Roberts Hypno (@LesRHypno) March 20, 2018

Great minds thinking great thoughts.

Happy Alien Abduction Day! French Language Day! World Storytelling Day! Snowman Burning Day! National Ravioli Day! National Agriculture Day! International Earth Day! International Astrology Day! International Day of Happiness! — WTF Katie (@WeirdTrvlFriend) March 20, 2018

And maybe best of all, free treats from Dairy Queen and Rita's Italian Ice.

Dairy Queen announced that it will giveaway free vanilla ice cream cones at all of its non-mall locations in the U.S. on Tuesday, March 20. https://t.co/VVQt0c4aP4 — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) March 18, 2018

Free Ritas Italian Ice Rita's Italian Ice is giving away FREE Italian Ice on Thurs, March 20 to celebrate spring! pic.twitter.com/M2I09iDyC2 — Ann Martin-Frey (@Homeless_To_Ind) March 16, 2014

So get out there and be happy! We dare you.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.