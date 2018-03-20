Fourth Frank Lloyd Wright house in region set to open in summer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fans of Frank Lloyd Wright , architect of Laurel Highlands' masterpieces Fallingwater, Kentuck Knob and Duncan House, will soon have another Wright-designed home in the region to visit.

Following careful dismantling, Lindholm House, aka Mäntylä, was shipped from Cloquet, Minn., to Mt. Pleasant Township in 2016.

Polymath Park owners Thomas and Heather Papinchak are rebuilding the home, constructed by Wright in 1953 for original owners Ray and Emma Lindholm.

Their architectural resort in Acme currently offers overnight lodging at Wright's Duncan House, which was relocated from Lisle, Ill., and rebuilt on the site in 2007, as well as two homes designed by Wright apprentice Peter Berndston, the Balter and Blum homes.

Coming in 2018: A new Frank Lloyd Wright house will open for tours and overnight stays this summer!Learn more about the newly reconstructed Lindholm House at @FLWDuncanHouse : https://t.co/H5JYtWokRX pic.twitter.com/39SE5J3uF7 — Laurel Highlands (@laurelhighlands) February 18, 2018

By summer, the Lindholm House is expected to open to overnight guests, according to a news release.

"The groundbreaking and the addition of Wright's Lindholm House is keeping pace with the thriving and unique experience our guests encounter at Polymath Park," says Thomas Papinchak, Polymath Park's CEO and design-builder, in the release.

"The Lindholm House has been kept private for decades; it will be exciting for all involved to unveil this original grand Usonian masterpiece," he adds.

The house typifies Wright's "Usonian" style, the release states — Wright's late in life effort to create affordable housing in a design language that expressed his distinctive perception of the "American landscape."

The Lindholm and Duncan houses are two of a select few Wright buildings in the country offering overnight lodging.

Details: 877-833-7829 or www.franklloydwrightovernight.net

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.