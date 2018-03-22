Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Girls World Expo being held at Sheraton Station Square

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 3:54 p.m.
GIRLS WORLD EXPO
Updated 13 hours ago

The Girls World Expo is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 25 at Sheraton Station Square, 300 W. Station Square Dr., on Pittsburgh's South Side. This day-long event is created by local teen girls for local teen girls ages 11-18.

There is an advisory board that helped create activities such as seminars, performances and demonstrations. There will be talks on social media, body image and confidence, cooking workshops, and building your brand.

Vendors will set up a marketplace where there will be everything from hair accessories to self-help materials, and clothing to jewelry.

Attendees will meet and hear from successful and powerful women from the community who can offer guidance and advice about business, government, industry and the arts.

There will also be a chance to learn about the latest fashions, attend an art show as well as music and dance performances by local, talented artists.

Free, but online registration is required.

Details: girlsworldexpo.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

