Older crafting arts new again at Creative Arts Festival

Admission: $15 at the door for one day; most special events and classes cost extra, but several activities are free

Wool corsages, necklaces created with alcohol ink and new dimensions in fabric dyeing are just some of what's on the menu at the 14th annual Creative Arts Festival April 6 to 8 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.

The event will feature a marketplace with more than 70 vendors, and dozens of workshops and demonstrations led by renowned crafters, including crochet author Robyn Chachula of Pittsburgh, knitting experts Alisdair Post-Quinn of Boston and Leslye Solomon of Owings Mills, Md., and multi-media artist Julie Stunden of Pittsburgh.

“This is truly a ‘make-it' festival,” says event owner Barb Grossman of Monroeville. “People come here to learn how to make things. It's very much hands-on.”

The festival encompasses weaving, spinning, sewing, tatting, wet- and needle-felting, rug hooking, paper crafts, jewelry making and surface design, with an emphasis on hot trends and up-cycling with style, Grossman says.

Karen Page will lead a class in making shabby-chic tassels for clothing and home decor, while the Pittsburgh Center for Creative Recycling will sponsor a free workshop in pompom crafting.

“They'll show us how to turn our stash of old fabrics and novelty yarns into embellishments for pillows, curtain pulls, keychain fobs, purses and so many other things,” Grossman says. “It's the ultimate repurposing.”

Nan Loncharich of Latrobe will revive “proddy,” a century-old craft for making flowers out of wool scraps. Proddy originated when rug-hookers in the late 1800s pushed the short ends of wool through a canvas to create petal-like embellishments.

“They prodded the fabric from back to front with a crochet hook,” Loncharich says. “Then someone took it a step further, doing the same thing to make corsages women could wear.”

Proddies are popular again as lapel pins and to decorate hats, purses and headbands, says Loncharich, who sells her proddies at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, The Frick Pittsburgh, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens and other venues.

Proddy is a skill that most folks can grasp, says Loncharich, who took it up when her arthritic hands made other types of needlework more difficult. She works in wool and silk.

In the makers' studio, the Pittsburgh Modern Quilt Guild will guide participants in using paper-piecing — a classic quilting technique — to make fabric-covered hexie pins; while in the creative open studio, show-goers can try their hand at fabric slashing, a layered-textiles approach to creating wearables and wall art.

Expert knitter Leslye Solomon of Woodstock Up Next will teach a number of classes, including continental (European) knitting, pattern-writing and sweater-finishing.

“Continental knitting is more efficient and makes a project go faster,” says Solomon, who is known for both her patient teaching style and technical expertise. “It's easy to learn, even if you've been knitting a certain way for years,

In her pattern-writing class, Solomon will guide participants in designing a sweater from scratch, as well learning how to alter an existing pattern.

“Knowing how to adjust a pattern for size or style can make all the difference in creating something you will love wearing,” she says. “I'll cover the secrets to a successful project.”

The weekend kicks off with a Friday luncheon and interactive workshop on creative use of color taught by multimedia artist Julie Stunden, while Saturday night features an evening of pampering that will feature a fondue bar and other refreshments, foot therapy, chair yoga and massage, and organic body products.

“We like to offer something special in the evening,” says Grossman. “For years, we did the pajama party. This year, we're providing a place where you can chill out after a day of classes and walking around the market.”

The festival has grown every year since it was launched as a knit and crochet event in 2004, and the demographic of attendees has changed as well, Grossman says. “With the growing maker-movement, we are drawing a younger and more diverse crowd interested in learning time-honored traditions.”

“What's particularly refreshing,” she says, “is the way in which older, hand-crafted arts are being rethought and remade to give them a new look.”

Deborah Weisberg is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.