Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

How to witness suffering yet avoid emotional burnout

Carolyn Hax | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 4:09 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Adapted from a recent online discussion.

Dear Carolyn:

Like other people who provide services to others in trouble, do you ever feel burned out? If you don't, congratulations, but what do you advise to keep it at bay?

-- Burnout

Sure, I'm susceptible.

I do a few things: I take the vacation time I'm given. (Not all of it yet, but I've gotten better.) I also try to space it out over regular intervals so I don't get too worn. I make sure that when I quit for the day, I really quit -- no nighttime email surfing, for example, unless it's a specific circumstance that will soon pass, like digging out after a week off. I set goals for the day and end my day when I reach them. That means sometimes I'm still plugging away after typical business hours, but it also means that sometimes I'm done early and have a few hours of afternoon to myself.

I also keep a few things in mind as I read letters from people in pain:

(1) Things resolve or pass, often without our having to do anything.

(2) Pain is inevitable. I may read about yours and feel pain in sympathy, but I've had my agonies as well, and it was OK that you didn't feel mine with me -- or at least were able to sympathize but then forget about it a few minutes later and get on with something joyous or even just ordinary in your life. None of us can afford to live and die by others' suffering, nor are we built for it. At least most of us aren't. One way to be respectful of those in trouble is to appreciate when you're not one of them. As I hope they will do with renewed fervor when the order of their world is restored.

(3) Where things do linger, it's good to look into the reasons for that a bit, even if it means just to do some paying forward of kindness locally. Is there a reason something feels personal? Do I have this problem, too, or am I creating it for someone else? Is it time to rethink this completely?

I also recognize and feel grateful every day for my enormous privilege -- in who I am, where I was born, how I was educated, who I have in my life, what I do for a living, and even how I control my workload. The ability to remain at arm's length from the troubles I work with is a form of privilege, too. I think of first responders and military and medical personnel and social workers often, and what they see. And teachers, too -- first responders of a different sort. My pain exposure is orders of magnitude ... softer.

I've added a new strategy recently to my sanity maintenance plan: putting my phone away. My friend and news networks are a gift, but so is the simplicity of limiting my thoughts and attention to the room I'm actually in.

Thanks for asking. Political chaos, a series of climate disasters, the shocking-that-it's-not-shocking violence we routinely witness, and the communications revolution that puts all of this in our pockets -- these make emotional burnout widely relevant, not just to those in trouble-oriented professions. We need all the energy and focus we've got.

Email Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com, follow her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/carolyn.hax or chat with her online at noon Eastern time each Friday at www.washingtonpost.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me