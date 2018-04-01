Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Protecting kids' privacy online

Carolyn Hax | Sunday, April 1, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Adapted from a recent online discussion.

Dear Carolyn:

I have two beautiful kids: a 6-year-old boy with my ex-wife, and a 14-month-old girl with my wife. They're the best.

Problem is, I'm kind of in a pickle when it comes to posting pictures of them online. My ex-wife is very public with pictures of our son. We've always posted them. My wife now doesn't want any pictures of our daughter on social media. If she talks about her at all online, she doesn't even refer to her by her actual name. Instead she uses nicknames or refers to her as our daughter.

I respect that and don't place any photos of her at all on the internet. I've even asked friends and family to remove any I have found of her online.

Everyone has been very apologetic and gracious about it, but I've been met with the question of why I won't when there are so many pictures of my son on social media. My only response is, different wife and mother, different ideas of privacy.

Truth is, I'd love to share pictures of my daughter. My wife knows this but says we are giving our daughter the gift of privacy, and of being able to craft her own online identity in the future. I understand this, but some of my friends think it's overboard. What do you think?

-- No Man's Land

I think your wife is going to be on the right side of history.

And I think there's so little to gain from your getting any concessions from her on this that any discord you introduce into your marriage for it will be among the most pointless of all time. Like armed robbery to steal a Chia Pet.

And I think “some of my friends” need to butt the fox out. Seriously.

Forget the issue of posting kid pix online, which I'll accept as parents' prerogative -- though, for the record, my sympathies are with those “giving our daughter the gift of privacy, and [the ability] to craft her own online identity.”

You're also a parent and spouse who has found a respectful way to navigate the needs and habits of your children's two very different mothers. Anyone who would egg you on, or just apply thoughtless jokey peer-pressure, to mess with this delicate balance is not acting like much of a friend.

Your “only response” is the right one, so, stick to it. Feel free to shut down anyone who pushes it with, “It works for us, thanks,” though it's frankly discouraging that anyone you are not or have not been married to would care so much.

Re: Kids on social media:

A happy medium we've found with far-flung family is to have a shared iCloud album of photos of our kids. It's not public anywhere and is invite-only. It's a nice way to keep in touch without feeling like we're also blasting the kids online everywhere.

-- Anonymous

Thanks. If the group is big enough, maybe it can even scratch the publicity itch, which seems to be what drives us to such distraction.

Email Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com, follow her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/carolyn.hax or chat with her online at noon Eastern time each Friday at www.washingtonpost.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me