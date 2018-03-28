Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Vandergrift library invites kids to study birds in new science program

Joyce Hanz | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 3:09 p.m.
Kids will study birds in a new program at Vandergrift Public Library
audobon.org
Updated 8 hours ago

A new, free science club for children in grades 3-8 is coming to the Vandergrift Public Library.

A grant from the California Academy of Sciences made “Science Action Club” possible, says library director Vanessa Groholski. “They supplied a kit (valued at $650),” she says.

Groholski completed free STEM training online through California University of Pennsylvania for class instruction qualification.

Registration is required and students from any school district may register. The class is limited to 20, Groholski says only a few spots remain.

“It's going to be fun. There is a lot of hands-on participation and each week we will be doing 12 different activities,” Groholski says.

Students will work together in teams and participate in outdoor bird counts with provided binoculars.

The club will explore bird flight, features and feathers. Tools and technology will be available to assist students in identifying local birds and hands-on investigations of environmental changes that impact bird behavior. Fun games, journal entries (students will keep) and experiments such as dissecting owl pellets will be offered.

The club meets weekly on Mondays for a seven-week program beginning April 9.

Data collected from student research will be utilized by real-life scientists. The data collected by the class will be emailed by Groholski to scientists at eBird after each class, she says.

“We've always struggled with activities with the older kids, that in-between age, and I saw this opportunity as a way to bridge that gap,” Groholski says.

“The feedback has been excellent and we are seeing new faces interested in the program.”

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

