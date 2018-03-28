Just Ducky tours offer a new stop this season — Heinz Field

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Locally owned Just Ducky's eight World War II amphibious vehicles based on Pittsburgh's South Side will officially splash into the 2018 season on March 31.

There will be two new experiences designed to showcase the history and sights of Pittsburgh's Golden Triangle and one of the nation's top sport's destinations for locals -- the Heinz Field Combo and Corporate Team-Building Tours.

The 90-minute Heinz Field Tour, which will take place this Saturday, offers guests a glimpse behind the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers Steel Curtain into the FedEx Great Hall, including the new Hall of Honor, clubs, luxury suites, press box, field level and team locker rooms. After the tour, riders head out for a one-hour fully narrated land and water tour of Pittsburgh.

"We wanted to create the ultimate Pittsburgh experience for our riders and thought, what better way than incorporating a tour of Heinz Field," says Just Ducky co-founder Michael Cohen in a news release. "Instead of driving from the South Shore to the North Shore to enjoy these great tours, you can now do two in one with easy parking, one check-in and one great way to experience Pittsburgh."

This partnership will allow fans the opportunity to experience first-hand all aspects of Heinz Field, says Jimmie Sacco, Heinz Field's vice-president of stadium operations and management in a news release.

The Corporate Team Building Tours, available weekdays, give businesses located in the Golden Triangle the opportunity to experience Ducky "valet service," when a boat will pick up and drop off employees at their workplace following the 60-minute tour.

In its 21st year of business, Just Ducky guides have amped up the tour's narration to reflect Pittsburgh's changing story, including its increasing role in the robotics/technology industry, most recently reflected by Amazon's interest in the city for its H2Q headquarters.

In 2013, we carried over 1 million passengers from all over the world. Book a tour with us to see if we fit the bill. pic.twitter.com/Odz6rNQN4A — Just Ducky Tours (@JustDuckyTours) March 27, 2018

The season runs through Nov. 30. Heinz Field Combo Tours run on special dates in April through July. The Corporate Team Building tours are booked via private charter.

Regular admission is $25 for adults, $15 for children 3-12 and $5 for children 2 and under. The Heinz Field Combo Tour is $35 for adults, $25 for children 3-12 and $5 for children under 2. A private charter cost is $650 per vehicle.

Details: 412-402-3825 or justduckytours.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.