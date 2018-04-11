Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Thou shalt not covet brother's girlfriend's life

Carolyn Hax | Wednesday, April 11, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 21 hours ago

Adapted from a recent online discussion.

Dear Carolyn:

I am really jealous of my brother's new girlfriend, literally the exact opposite of me. I'm hitting a rough patch just as her life is unfolding seamlessly. I saw her out with another guy and I made it sound like she was cheating on my brother. I usually don't do stuff like this but it just felt good at the time for them to experience a hiccup, something that didn't go their way.

Turns out he was her stepbrother, so my brother figured out that I essentially made up the story. As far as I can tell he never said anything to his girlfriend, but he avoids being alone with me. I really want to explain myself but I have no idea what to say. I know what I did was wrong but it was an impulse decision and I would like to know how long I can expect this to be awkward.

-- Jealous

This has me thinking “Silence of the Lambs.”

Which tends not to be good.

But it's not a lurid part, it's just a memorable line: “We covet what we see.”

The world is enormous, teeming with billions of people, all dealing with all kinds of shortcomings and dysfunctions and devastations -- but do we ever look at ourselves and think, “I'm hitting a rough patch, but I am so grateful I have a loving family and clean water and electricity”? Sometimes, sure -- but more often, we see people right next to us and interpret their lives as basically the same as ours except better. So, instead of focusing on your many strengths and privileges and tapping into them to smooth out your rough patch, you lock onto your brother's girlfriend and judge yourself lacking by comparison.

If you hadn't met her to use for comparison, your eyes might well have rested on another life to covet, someone else to resent as a handy vessel for your general, harder-to-resolve anger at life.

One of the most effective ways to thwart this impulse (we all have it, I think) is just to know it's there and call it by name. “I covet what I see.” And therefore: “It's not this person or that person or her success or his big house, it's me. I'm out of sorts and using others' blessings as the focus of my distress because it's easier than looking inward and fixing what I need to fix.”

When we do succumb to this ugly impulse, as you did, the only fix is to own it fully and in detail.

So, here's what you say to your brother: “I am angry at myself and the world right now and I smeared your girlfriend to make myself feel better. I don't expect you to forgive me. It'll be hard to forgive myself. But I take full responsibility for what I did and I profoundly regret hurting you two.”

And if you seriously think your worst consequence for a “hiccup” (you kid, right?) is that the “awkward” phase isn't passing quickly enough for you, then you have major work to do with your conscience. You did a self-indulgent, thoughtlessly cruel thing and must own up to that.

Doing so fully might take care of “rough patches” as well. It happens.

Email Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com, follow her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/carolyn.hax or chat with her online at noon Eastern time each Friday at www.washingtonpost.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me