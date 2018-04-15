Fashion FYI: La Roche College to host multicultural celebration April 19th

Around the world

Students at La Roche College in McCandless will host a multicultural celebration of food, crafts and clothing at the annual Globalization for La Roche College, One Beat on Earth (Globe) Fashion Show at 7 p.m. April 19 at the Kerr Fitness & Sports Center on campus. There will be a 5 p.m. pre-show of items being sold from around the world.

The event will highlight fashion from a variety of regions such as Saudi Arabia, Kenya, China, Korea, Haiti, Spain and Nepal.

The event is free and proceeds go to the nonprofit Global Links, a medical relief and development organization.

Details:laroche.edu

For the earth

The Ecolution Fashion Show is from 6 to 10 p.m. April 19 at the Fairmont Pittsburgh, downtown, and celebrates Pittsburgh Earth Day. Curated by Richard Parsakian and styled by Izzazu Salon, Spa & Serata, this year's theme is “Forces of Nature” and will feature runway looks by local designers created from recycled and reused materials. Tickets are $25.

Details:pittsburghearthday.org

Macy's latest line

Fashion idol Nicola Formichetti launched Nicopanda in select Macy's locations April 15 with an exclusive apparel collection. The department store is also serving as the U.S. retail partner for the MAC Nicopanda beauty collection which launched April 11. The apparel line is filled with fun and playful looks that include horoscope tees, oversized street-inspired hoodies, flirty printed dresses and skirts, satin bomber jackets and skirts and mess embellished fashion tees. The makeup line offers street-inspired palettes, with a nod to playful pastels. The capsule collection contains lipstick and lip gloss, powders and a brush set and bag.

Details: macys.com

Cheers to 15 years

Lapels, A Fine Mens Clothier, 106 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg, turns 15 on April 18 so owner Kevin Miscik is having a celebration from 4:30 to 9 p.m. There will be wine and hors d'oeuvres as well as an anniversary sale and specials on clothing and accessories.

Details: 724-853-7145

For the ladies

Salon Vivace & Spa in Mt. Lebanon is hosting a Spring Ladies Night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 20 at 642 Washington Road in Mt. Lebanon. Join stylists for an evening of pampering and shopping. There will be a variety of complimentary services for guests such as hair and nail touch-ups, skin analysis and makeup tips. Free, but pre-registration is highly suggested.

Details: 412-344-9707 or salonvivace.com

Runway ready

The Markvue Manor Women's Club Fashion Show is at 1 p.m. on April 29 at Banquets Unlimited in Irwin. Models will be outfitted by Marwin's Bridal in Irwin and Our Best Friends Closet in White Oak. The proceeds go to scholarships, fire departments, food banks and other local charities.

Tickets are $25. Deadline is April 19. Details: 412-889-5245 or 412-754-3092

New line; trunk shows

Larrimor's, 249 Fifth Ave. Pittsburgh, has begun carrying locally produced bowties by Knotzland. Created by Pittsburgh-based designer Nisha Blackwell, Knotzland takes the best in textile waste and reuses it to create stylish bowties. The store also will have Allen Edmonds, Samuelson and Stantt trunk shows from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 19-21. Meet company representative Vincenzo Vital from Allen Edmonds shoes, Bob Weakley from Samuelson, a made-to-order line and owner Kirk Keel from Stantt, custom-designed shirts.

Details: 412-471-5727 or larrimors.com