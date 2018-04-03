'Doga' exercise class improves dogs' posture, behavior
A New York exercise class is bringing new meaning to the phrase "downward-facing dog."
A Rochester-area veterinarian is teaching a dog-and-human class called doga, pronounced like yoga.
Dr. Danni Shemanski of the Hilton Veterinary Hospital tells WHEC that doga can improve dogs' posture. It also provides people-pet bonding time and a chance for dogs to socialize.
Does your dog #DOGA ? @luccathepom pic.twitter.com/jj70uW2Gsz— Pet Fed (@petfedindia) April 3, 2018
Shemanski says a doga session leaves dogs feeling happy and "important." She says that can help resolve attention-seeking behavioral issues.
24/7 Fitness are opening their doors to pets!Have you and your dog tried Doga? https://t.co/ZmuQq1LtDh #doga #gymlife #yogafordogs pic.twitter.com/ymD8Z0AETx— 24|7 Fitness (@247Gym) April 1, 2018
The classes are free but humans are invited to donate to a local animal shelter.
Quite possibly THE most random class I've had to teach so far #doga pic.twitter.com/a2YcazJLEZ— Kim Hartwell (@Kim_Hartwell) March 24, 2018