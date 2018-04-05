Local author recalls memories, uncovers mysteries of Idlewild

In the book publishing world, it's usually the author who has to find a publisher.

In the case of Jennifer Sopko of Plum, whose "Idlewild: History and Memories of Pennsylvania's Oldest Amusement Park" came out on April 2, The History Press came to her.

"Idlewild" is actually the second book Sopko has written for the Charleston, S.C.-based publishing house. Her "Ligonier Valley Vignettes: Tales from the Laurel Highlands, was published as part of the company's American Chronicles series in April 2013.

"I still don't know exactly how they found me," she says. "One of the professors in my program must have told them about me."

Sopko was graduated from Saint Vincent College in 2004 with a degree in English. While in school, she was a freelance writer for various area newspapers and historical societies.

She says her interest in the rich history of Western Pennsylvania developed through that work — although she probably has a genetic predisposition. Her father studied history and her mother often relates "very vivid memories" of growing up in McKeesport.

Writing in the park

Sopko, who works full-time at Federated Investors in downtown Pittsburgh, says she crafted the Idlewild history for about two years while "riding the bus to and from work, in the evening, on weekends, during vacations and holidays." She spent many a day in the Ligonier Township park perusing on-site archives or writing on her favorite bench between the funnel cake stand and the carousel.

"Jennifer was granted full access to the Idlewild archives and pored through decades-worth of photographs, newspaper clippings, blueprints and other documents for over two years," says Jeff Croushore, marketing director for Idlewild and SoakZone. "She interviewed many of the current staff along with many former members of the management team and ownership groups.

"Jennifer and I had many discussions trying to figure out some of the great mysteries of the park (e.g., What year did this come to the park? What happened to this when it was removed?, etc. etc.), and through her research she found many of the answers," he says.

Sopko's research also took her to the Ligonier Valley Library's Pennsylvania Room, the archives of the Ligonier Valley and Latrobe Area historical societies and the Ligonier Valley Rail Road Association, whose museum borders the park.

"I wanted to find as many untapped sources as possible," she says.

The book's 247 pages of text are bracketed by three pages of acknowledgements and another 40-plus pages of notes and index. The story starts with Thomas Mellon's first sight of the Ligonier Valley some 200 years ago, travels through the park's beginnings as a picnic grove along Mellon's Ligonier Valley Rail Road line, and continues through its development and changes of ownership to the present day, when Idlewild has been repeatedly named the world's best amusement park for children.

Favorite features

The park's famed carousel and wooden Rollo Coaster are two of Sopko's favorite features.

The carousel came to Idlewild in 1931. Built by the Philadelphia Toboggan Co., it spent 1930 in Atlantic City, N.J., at the corner of the boardwalk and Connecticut Avenue.

The carousel has been in one spot for longer than any other merry-go-round in the nation, Sopko says.

"Local legend says the roller coaster (operating since 1938) was built with timber harvested in the park, but I haven't found a photo or records proving that, just one story from the Latrobe Bulletin," she says, though she does recount the story in the book.

Now that the book is finished, Sopko says, "This summer I hope to actually go and enjoy the park more."

Croushore thinks the book will enrich the experience of the park's existing fans and entice new ones to visit.

"I think that readers will discover so many interesting facts about the park that they may not have known, as well as relive many of their own special family memories through the many stories that Jennifer tells throughout," he says.

"Readers, and any visitor to the park, will know that there is a unique charm to Idlewild," he adds. "You won't find mega-thrill attractions that lay claim to being the tallest or fastest, but instead, many classic rides and unique theme areas that the entire family can enjoy. And the focus on family is something that has been a cornerstone of the park's operation since the very beginning, which is conveyed throughout Jennifer's historical perspective."

Sopko says she'll be discussing the book at various places around the area in coming months. More information on the author and her work is available at jennifersopko.wordpress.com.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.