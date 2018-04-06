Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Clay shooting tournament set for April 24 at Seven Springs

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 6, 2018, 10:24 p.m.
Seven Springs Mountain Resort offers many warm-weather activities.
Submitted
Updated 2 hours ago

Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Champion will host a sporting clays shooting tournament on April 24.

The annual event, organized by the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, is open to novices as well as experienced shooters..

The cost of $150 per person, $600 for a squad of four, includes 100 targets, gun rental and lunch. Lunch only costs $40.

Participants may practice at the resort before the competition begins at 10 a.m. Lunch and presentation of awards are set for 1 p.m.

Raffle tickets sold at the event and in advance offer a chance to win a gun that was purchased from sponsor A&S Indoor Pistol Range.

Tuesday is the deadline to register. For information, contact Hannah Kahn at the chamber office at 724-537-2671.

