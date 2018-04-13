Shelter pet of the week: This is one sweet Oreo

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tribune-Review | Friday, April 13, 2018, 9:45 a.m.
Oreo, Action for Animals Humane Society

The Tribune-Review features creatures from six area animal shelters in need of homes.

This week's pet is from: Action for Animals Humane Society

From its website: “Hello. My name is Oreo. I am an adult male rabbit. I came to AFA because my owner could no longer care for me. I am friendly, cute and ready to find my new home. Stop in and visit with me!”

The photos are taken from the rescue websites weekly, but please check with the shelters before falling in love. There are plenty of animals who want nothing more than a new, loving family.

Action for Animals Humane Society

386 Route 217, Derry Township

724-539-2544 or members.petfinder.com/~PA60

