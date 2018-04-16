Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

They neglected to buy life insurance after having a son, and then the unthinkable happened

Carolyn Hax | Monday, April 16, 2018, 8:18 a.m.

Adapted from a recent online discussion.

Dear Carolyn:

My late husband died when our son was 18-months. We always had the basics, I made sure of that, but we both went without a lot of the extras. My son just started college and his random roommate assignment happens to be a boy whose father also died when he was young. We thought this was random and kind of good, since my son doesn't know that many people who this happened to.

Last week, my son brought up that his roommate's college is entirely paid for from life insurance and social security from his father. My husband didn't have life insurance, and I used most of the social security money for necessities while my son was small.

My son didn't say this as an accusation, but just asked me why he doesn't have that money. I explained that I needed that money for expenses and such. I think he gets it.

His roommate's mother is a lawyer. I'm sure she was able to give him everything he wanted and banked the social security checks. I'm feeling guilty and defensive about this. What do you think?

-- Awkward

I think it's totally understandable -- but you're being unfairly tough on yourself. The unthinkable happened before you and your husband purchased life insurance. That's it. And while I suppose you can beat yourself up for being irresponsible in that one specific way, I wouldn't even agree with that criticism.

People tend to think about life insurance once they have kids, ergo, most people purchase it after said kids are conceived, right? Therefore anyone -- literally, anyone -- who thinks that way can get caught exactly as you did. Kid gets conceived; insurance need arises; window opens for the father of said child to die before policy is secured. That window could be open for days, months, years.

The death of someone young (right -- your husband was 40 or under?) is still unusual enough that people aren't necessarily thinking of life insurance at 24 or 31 or whatever.

Anyway.

The reason I've gone to such lengths to explain this is that you haven't. Please do, and be blunt with yourself -- “we got caught unprepared in this single but significant way” -- and with your son. “Yes, we got caught without life insurance. It hadn't occurred to us yet. I'm sorry you feel the impact of that still.” And of course by the time you fully understood this, it was too late.

Then you need to leave it right there and get on with your life. Which includes getting to know the roommate and his mom without hauling all of this baggage with you -- an example to your son if nothing else.

That mom did what she could given her difficult circumstances. (Lawyers can be loaded or broke, by the way.) You did what you could given your difficult circumstances. Different outcomes are just part of life. The only sure way to make it a debilitating part of life is to dwell on the differences.

Re: College kid:

Your kid very, very likely gets it and respects it. We all just dream of hitting the lottery once in a while.

-- Former College Student From a Less-Than-Advantaged Background

What a great answer, thank you.

Email Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com, follow her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/carolyn.hax or chat with her online at noon Eastern time each Friday at www.washingtonpost.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me