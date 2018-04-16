Tax Day freebies (or almost free) ease filing pain

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Procrastinators beware: April 17 is the deadline for filing your taxes this year. Or to throw in the towel and apply for an extension.

Either way, taxpayers have two extra days this year to down aspirin, antacids, or find some other method of churning through documents and pressing send or making a late night run to the post office.

April 16 is Emancipation Day , a legal holiday in Washington, D.C., that affects the national filing deadline.

But there are rewards available for those who give Uncle Sam his due. Numerous restaurants and businesses are offering to help ease the pain with freebies or discounts on or around Tax Day.

To do list: Find your W-2, file your taxes and choose your bagel flavors… because a Big Bagel Bundle is only $10.40 this Tax Day! https://t.co/sUSLFPEWlQ ( : @lo_hillsborough via IG) pic.twitter.com/B6umXE2a2t — Bruegger's (@Brueggers) April 16, 2018

Bruegger's Bagels says treat the office with 20 percent off your catering order through April 17, or be the break room hero with a Bagel Bundle (any 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese) for $10.40 at participating bakeries. That translates to a $3.50 "deduction" from the standard bundle price, according to a news release. Find the deal at brueggers.com

Tax preparation got you hot and sweaty? Kona Ice of Westmoreland will host its fifth annual National "Chill Out" Day from 3 to 5 p.m. April 17 at the Sam's Club along Route 30 in Hempfield. Free cups of tropical shaved ice will be served from its island-inspired truck, along with tropical tunes and flower leis, may help ease the wallet drain.

Sticking with the (un) popular 1040 and 1099 tax form theme, participating Boston Market restaurants will offer a half-chicken individual meal for $10.40 on April 17.

Celebrate #TaxDay with us by enjoying a $10.99 Rosemary Lemon Chicken meal with a drink OR a $10.40 Half Chicken meal with a drink. See what we did there? pic.twitter.com/v2abKJue80 — Boston Market (@bostonmarket) April 12, 2018

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen , with the closest locations in Morgantown and Triadelphia, WV, is promoting its more than 20 made-from-scratch entrees for under $10, including its lemon pepper chicken, along with hand-crafted cocktails including a 16-ounce Texas Margarita, Texas Sweet Tea, Skinny Margarita and Texas Frozen Swirl for under $5.

Participating Firehouse Subs will offer a free medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub, chips and drink, with coupon or online promo code TAXDAY2018 through April 19.

Ready to rid your space of piles of paperwork? Office Depot/Office Max is offering five pounds of document shredding, free of charge, through April 28 with coupon .

After some comfort food, a frozen treat and the pleasure of ridding oneself of paper reminders of Tax Day, head to Planet Fitness through April 22 for a free HydroMassage at any location with a coupon available on its website.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.