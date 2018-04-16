'Be My Neighbor' project seeks volunteers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

From neighborhood cleanup efforts to washing fire trucks, garden planting to crafting toys for shelter animals, there are projects aplenty for those still interested in volunteering on Saturday with The Fred Rogers Company's fifth annual " Be My Neighbor Day. "

Hundreds of people have signed on with 30 community partners throughout Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties for the April 21 event, according to a news release.

The day reflects Fred Rogers ' message of being a caring neighbor, the release notes, and gives families and individuals an opportunity to give back to their communities.

There is STILL TIME to sign up for @wqed and @WQED_EDU 's #BeMyNeighborDay ! Volunteer with the whole family Sat., 4/21, and join in our Thank You Day Celebration Sun., 4/22. Sign-up today: https://t.co/okp4qzM3KT pic.twitter.com/SxgV47pRiT — Fred Rogers Company (@FredRogersCo) April 16, 2018

Projects include packing books for families with newborns at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, assembling puppy and kitten toys for Ride to Rescue animal passengers, beautification and clean-up in Dormont, and planting a garden and landscaping at James H. Metzgar Elementary School in Greensburg.

Volunteers may attend a thank you party from 1-4 p.m. April 22 at Highmark Stadium, featuring storytelling, crafts, a visit by Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat and visits with members of the Riverhounds soccer team.

Details: bemyneighborday.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.