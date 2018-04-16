Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
'Be My Neighbor' project seeks volunteers

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, April 16, 2018, 11:42 a.m.
Fred Rogers often addressed his young viewers as 'neighbor,' and gently stressed the importance of being a caring neighbor. That message will be reflected April 21 in the fifth annual 'Be My Neighbor Day,' with volunteer opportunities spread through six counties.
Wikipedia
Updated 21 hours ago

From neighborhood cleanup efforts to washing fire trucks, garden planting to crafting toys for shelter animals, there are projects aplenty for those still interested in volunteering on Saturday with The Fred Rogers Company's fifth annual " Be My Neighbor Day. "

Hundreds of people have signed on with 30 community partners throughout Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties for the April 21 event, according to a news release.

The day reflects Fred Rogers ' message of being a caring neighbor, the release notes, and gives families and individuals an opportunity to give back to their communities.

Projects include packing books for families with newborns at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, assembling puppy and kitten toys for Ride to Rescue animal passengers, beautification and clean-up in Dormont, and planting a garden and landscaping at James H. Metzgar Elementary School in Greensburg.

Volunteers may attend a thank you party from 1-4 p.m. April 22 at Highmark Stadium, featuring storytelling, crafts, a visit by Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat and visits with members of the Riverhounds soccer team.

Details: bemyneighborday.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

