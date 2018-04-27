University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg conference speakers offer tips for keeping young readers engaged

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two Keystone state residents with decades of teaching and publishing experience will share their knowledge May 4 as the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg holds its 22nd Annual Children's Literature Conference.

Mark Weakland , 53, a Holsopple, Somerset County, children's book author and education consultant, and A.S. King , 48, a Lancaster County young adult novelist, will speak during the one-day event.

Also featured will be breakout sessions from several writers, offering educators and librarians fresh programming ideas, along with information for writers interested in the children and youth book markets.

Weakland is an award-winning writer of nearly 50 books, including children's nonfiction, teacher resource books and supporting materials.

Among his titles are "Bubbles Float, Bubbles Pop" and the "Delicious Chocolate Donut (and Other Off-Kilter Poems)."

After teaching public school for 23 years while writing books, playing music and consulting on the side, he struck out on his own in 2014, establishing Mark Weakland Literacy.

"I always loved working with children, overall. I loved seeing them grow. I think teaching is a noble profession and difficult to do," he says.

"I started to write kids' books. A lot of teachers do. They are very interested in getting kids to read," Weakland says.

My fall-release @CapstonePub biography for kids, When Ruth Bader Ginsberg Chewed 100 Sticks of Gum is taking shape, even as I tweet. The book is part of a series from Picture Window Press: Leaders Doing Headstands! #kidlit pic.twitter.com/udikLBmPvG — Mark Weakland (@MarkWeakland) April 17, 2018

Teaching and reaching

Among some of his own childhood favorites are the Little Golden Book "The Poky Little Puppy," the Dr. Seuss series, Roald Dahl books, and later, science fiction and fantasy.

"Books played a huge role in my life. I loved books, and I still do," he says.

Along with science books for children, he writes biographies, including of Amelia Earhart, Martin Luther King Jr., and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, incorporating historical facts into stories about those luminaries as children.

"My main connection with teaching right now is consulting," Weakland says.

"I teach and teachers watch me. There is a body of 'best practices' out there. ... I go and provide 'model lessons,'" he says.

His latest book for teachers is on spelling.

"The reason we need spelling instruction in school, more than anything else, is to help children read," Weakland says.

For his presentation, he intends to meld what he's doing teaching in schools and writing for children, he says.

Preserving a love for reading and writing

King, whose first name is Amy, is a Vermont College of Fine Arts faculty member. She has won numerous prizes for her books, which include "Please Ignore Vera Dietz," "Glory O'Brien's History of the Future" and "The Dust of 100 Dogs."

Her novel "I Crawl Through It" was named one of Booklist's 50 Best Young Adult Books of All Time.

She also comes from a long line of educators. "I'm very passionate about educators," King says.

King began her career as an adult literacy teacher while living in Ireland.

"Our country at the moment, over the last 20 years anyway, has come to a strange disrespect for teachers and education. It's incredibly sad," she says.

Standardized teaching, King says, often takes away from time for classroom reading and writing opportunities. Teen literacy, she believes, is "massively overlooked."

While many teens love reading for learning and pleasure, by high school they often are juggling sports, extracurricular activities and jobs, along with academic workloads, King says.

"You can lose readers in the long run if they leave as teens," she says.

Teachers can explore what students would like to read beyond the "static canon," King says. "Kids are now reading in school what my mother read in school in the '50s. That's ridiculous," she says.

That sometimes is the result of administrations' concern about a curriculum of "safe books."

"Parents won't complain about 'The Scarlet Letter,'" King says.

She wants children to be able to see themselves in books, and believes more teens might be inclined to read if given more choices.

"I talk about those strategies (in her appearances) ... Librarians can get around the static canon. Teachers can, too. Classroom libraries are a beautiful thing," King says.

Bringing in authors, encouraging regular "creative and expressive writing," whether through journals, letters or poems, all can boost reading and writing skills, she says.

As for the publishing process, discipline and rejection are both givens.

"If you're not getting rejected, you're not working," she says.

Conferences like Pitt's can help inspire educators who may be running out of steam as the school year draws to a close, King says.

"We all kind of light each other on fire and get each other excited," she says.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.