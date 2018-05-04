Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

'Cool collaborative' culminates colorful Mt. Pleasant mural

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, May 4, 2018, 9:42 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

With rock music playing and the doors open to the sunshine, the American Architectural Salvage building in Mt. Pleasant is a hub of activity on a recent Saturday.

As part of a "paint day" for a mural that will be hung on the side of the building, community members, college students and juveniles from the Westmoreland County Juvenile Probation department follow a paint-by-number color chart.

Tim Holler, Community Arts & Reintegration Project for Westmoreland County director and assistant professor of criminal justice at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, and Bernie Wilke, Westmoreland County Community College art history professor and mural designer, move from table to table, helping others bring the mural to life.

The mural will be mounted on wood, on the side of the building facing the Coal & Coke Trail. It features aspects of Mt. Pleasant and its history, including the well-known Doughboy which greets Main Street motorists, a salute to the town's glass manufacturing industry, the annual Mt. Pleasant Glass Festival, bicyclists, a train and beehive coal ovens.

Outside, Mike Diehl, 15, of Greensburg, works with a crew of volunteers as they prepare and mount the mural's wooden backdrop.

A member of Boy Scout Troop 478 in Greensburg, Diehl is helping with the mural as his Eagle Scout project.

"I thought a lot people would be walking through here and would be able to see it. I feel that it can make this area look a lot nicer," he says.

Several years in the planning, the paint day is a means of reintegrating juvenile probationers back into the community, Holler says.

He hopes the Mt. Pleasant project is the first of many more mural efforts in county communities.

The effort is based on a similar program in Philadelphia, in which former inmates are provided temporary jobs producing murals.

The juveniles participating in the mural project are completing required community service hours, Holler says.

Community camaraderie

By mid-afternoon, about 50 people have picked up paint and paint brush to cover the approximately 30, 15x40 fabric panels.

"It's a beautiful day, a great location. I'm out here to show my support," says Jonathan Lerch, a sophomore criminal justice student at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.

Robert Rider, also a sophomore criminal justice major, is from Uniontown and has seen youth there benefit from similar community service projects.

"I think it's a good thing, to get juveniles involved at a young age before it's too late," he says.

Friends Nick Lynch and Doug McIndoe, both of Mt. Pleasant, read about the project in a newspaper article.

"We like to paint. We thought it was a really cool collaborative," Lynch says.

"It's beautifying the community. It's a nice way to give back to the community," McIndoe says.

Wilke anticipates a second painting day may be needed to complete the mural. It will be treated with an anti-graffiti sealant and installed and dedicated sometime this summer, he says.

"It will last for decades," Wilke says.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

Above, Kate Caffrey of Penn Hills, Tim Holler, Community Arts & Reintegration Project for Westmoreland County director, and University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg sophomore Robert Rider participate in Mt. Pleasant's mural painting day.
Mary Pickels
Above, Kate Caffrey of Penn Hills, Tim Holler, Community Arts & Reintegration Project for Westmoreland County director, and University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg sophomore Robert Rider participate in Mt. Pleasant's mural painting day.
University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg sophomore criminal justice student Jonathan Lerch lends a hand during a recent community mural painting day in Mt. Pleasant. The mural will hang on a wall of American Architectural Salvage, facing the Coal & Coke Trail.
Mary Pickels
University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg sophomore criminal justice student Jonathan Lerch lends a hand during a recent community mural painting day in Mt. Pleasant. The mural will hang on a wall of American Architectural Salvage, facing the Coal & Coke Trail.
Michael Diehl, 15, of Greensburg, stands in front of American Architectural Salvage in Mt. Pleasant, after working on prepping a wall for a mural as his Eagle Scout project. The mural will depict much of the borough's history and will face the bikers and walkers along the Coal & Coke Trail.
Mary Pickels
Michael Diehl, 15, of Greensburg, stands in front of American Architectural Salvage in Mt. Pleasant, after working on prepping a wall for a mural as his Eagle Scout project. The mural will depict much of the borough's history and will face the bikers and walkers along the Coal & Coke Trail.
From left, community volunteer Doug McIndoe and University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg seniors and criminal justice majors Breann Moore and Tia Rendina talk about the colorful mural as they paint one of the panels during a recent community paint day.
Mary Pickels
From left, community volunteer Doug McIndoe and University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg seniors and criminal justice majors Breann Moore and Tia Rendina talk about the colorful mural as they paint one of the panels during a recent community paint day.
Community volunteer Nick Lynch is among several dozen people who rotated in and out of Mt. Pleasant's American Arthitectural Salvage during a recent community mural painting effort.
Mary Pickels
Community volunteer Nick Lynch is among several dozen people who rotated in and out of Mt. Pleasant's American Arthitectural Salvage during a recent community mural painting effort.
A paint-by-number map shows where colors will go in a recent mural painting day in Mt. Pleasant, a Community Arts & Reintegration Project for Westmoreland County event.
Mary Pickels
A paint-by-number map shows where colors will go in a recent mural painting day in Mt. Pleasant, a Community Arts & Reintegration Project for Westmoreland County event.
A colorful mural will soon hang on a wall of Mt. Pleasant's American Architectural Salvage Building, following a community paint day.
Mary Pickels
A colorful mural will soon hang on a wall of Mt. Pleasant's American Architectural Salvage Building, following a community paint day.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me