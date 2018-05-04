'Cool collaborative' culminates colorful Mt. Pleasant mural

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With rock music playing and the doors open to the sunshine, the American Architectural Salvage building in Mt. Pleasant is a hub of activity on a recent Saturday.

As part of a "paint day" for a mural that will be hung on the side of the building, community members, college students and juveniles from the Westmoreland County Juvenile Probation department follow a paint-by-number color chart.

Tim Holler, Community Arts & Reintegration Project for Westmoreland County director and assistant professor of criminal justice at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, and Bernie Wilke, Westmoreland County Community College art history professor and mural designer, move from table to table, helping others bring the mural to life.

The mural will be mounted on wood, on the side of the building facing the Coal & Coke Trail. It features aspects of Mt. Pleasant and its history, including the well-known Doughboy which greets Main Street motorists, a salute to the town's glass manufacturing industry, the annual Mt. Pleasant Glass Festival, bicyclists, a train and beehive coal ovens.

Outside, Mike Diehl, 15, of Greensburg, works with a crew of volunteers as they prepare and mount the mural's wooden backdrop.

A member of Boy Scout Troop 478 in Greensburg, Diehl is helping with the mural as his Eagle Scout project.

"I thought a lot people would be walking through here and would be able to see it. I feel that it can make this area look a lot nicer," he says.

Several years in the planning, the paint day is a means of reintegrating juvenile probationers back into the community, Holler says.

He hopes the Mt. Pleasant project is the first of many more mural efforts in county communities.

The effort is based on a similar program in Philadelphia, in which former inmates are provided temporary jobs producing murals.

The juveniles participating in the mural project are completing required community service hours, Holler says.

Community camaraderie

By mid-afternoon, about 50 people have picked up paint and paint brush to cover the approximately 30, 15x40 fabric panels.

"It's a beautiful day, a great location. I'm out here to show my support," says Jonathan Lerch, a sophomore criminal justice student at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.

Robert Rider, also a sophomore criminal justice major, is from Uniontown and has seen youth there benefit from similar community service projects.

"I think it's a good thing, to get juveniles involved at a young age before it's too late," he says.

Friends Nick Lynch and Doug McIndoe, both of Mt. Pleasant, read about the project in a newspaper article.

"We like to paint. We thought it was a really cool collaborative," Lynch says.

"It's beautifying the community. It's a nice way to give back to the community," McIndoe says.

Wilke anticipates a second painting day may be needed to complete the mural. It will be treated with an anti-graffiti sealant and installed and dedicated sometime this summer, he says.

"It will last for decades," Wilke says.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.