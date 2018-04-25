Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

My father-in-law doesn't want his grandchild's name hyphenated

Carolyn Hax | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 1:00 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Adapted from a recent online discussion.

Dear Carolyn:

My husband and I are late-20s and expecting a baby girl. For professional and personal reasons, my husband and I both kept our own last names. My father-in-law, [“Phil”], has absolutely lost it upon learning that we plan to hyphenate the baby's last name, reportedly crying and fuming every day. His concerns are not even tangentially related to the welfare of the baby, but to his rights as patriarch and the destruction of his legacy, to paraphrase.

My husband has done everything possible to listen, make him feel heard, ask where the vitriol is coming from, understand any deeper issues, etc. But it has been months, and the bottom line is that if we hyphenate he wants nothing to do with us or his granddaughter. Phil's daughter and wife claim we have to concede and placate him and regularly apply guilt trips as well.

My husband and I agree the name is not changing and he has been incredible through all of this, but obviously he is hurting and I feel a bit guilty about, essentially, forcing the issue of healthy emotional boundaries over this.

Any suggestions on how to handle this better?

-- Baby Name Drama

Don't you dare feel guilty for this.

This butt-hat “patriarch” forced the issue, not you. And the only reason he's crying and stomping his little feeties is that he can no longer control his son the way he is accustomed to controlling his immediate family.

Which is something only petty and insecure tyrants do, by the way; as we've seen over and over again, it's not hard to control someone who cares about you. All it requires is to be selfish enough to pull it off: Feel entitled to make people do your bidding, then hold off on marriage until you find someone who complies. You can find that out easily enough by combining unreasonable demands with paying or withholding lavish attention, then waiting to see if the person meets the demands (or tries to) in hopes of earning the attention. Voila, you have a devoted victim of your abuse.

With that you control your spouse. Add kids and you have more little pawns to move around, at least till they start to mature and get some idea of what a butt-hat you really are.

They're good odds to play, though, because many such kids grow up too stunted to see how bad you are or tear themselves away even when they do see it.

Phil, answering to his weakness and selfishness, now must reckon with the knowledge that a one-time pawn can now resist him. This is NOT about you at all, this is about him, and any guilt thrown at you on his behalf by other family members is the natural reflex of people so stuck in the web that their well-being is dependent on keeping the peace. Sad stuff.

Your husband now has the understandable stress of having to reckon with the full truth of his father's nature. Be his most sympathetic listener, and emotional proof that a relationship based on mutual trust and respect is the relief he earned by breaking himself out of the control dynamic. It's a process and it's painful -- and a great thing to do for his to-be-hyphenated kid.

Email Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com, follow her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/carolyn.hax or chat with her online at noon Eastern time each Friday at www.washingtonpost.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me