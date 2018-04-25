Kennywood sets passholder preview day, weekend openings in May

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
The 120th anniversary season at Kennywood will begin April 28 with a passholder preview weekend. The season at the West Mifflin amusement park promises plenty of special features, including a weeklong celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Thunderbolt, the nostalgic roller coaster that was designated an American Coaster Enthusiasts' Coaster Landmark in 2014.
It's been a long winter and a long wait, but it's almost time to pack up the car and head to Kennywood.

The West Mifflin amusement park's 120th season begins at 11 a.m. April 28 with a season passholder-exclusive preview weekend.

Kennywood will open to the public for weekends beginning May 5, and daily operations will start on May 24.

In recognition of the year of Kennywood's founding, there will be a special admission price of $18.98 on May 6.

May also will also include two new special events, a Ribs & Blues Festival on Memorial Day weekend, May 27 and 28, and Thunderbolt Week, May 28 to June 3, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the opening of the iconic roller coaster that was designated an American Coaster Enthusiasts' Coaster Landmark in 2014.

Admission for guests age 50 and older will be $19.68 for that week, marking the year Thunderbolt opened.

"Even in a park full of beloved, classic rides, Thunderbolt stands out," said general manager Jerome Gibas in a release. "We're excited to celebrate this epic coaster and look forward to its next 50 years of thrills."

Along with the old, there will be new features for visitors in the anniversary year.

A summertime opening is planned for the new themed attraction, Thomas Town at Kennywood.

After test runs during last fall's Phantom Fright Nights, Sky Rocket's virtual reality add-on also will be ready.

Sky Rocket riders will have the option of enhancing their experience by donning headsets to enter a virtual world programmed to match the sensations produced by the roller coaster.

"While we put great value on history, tradition and nostalgia here at Kennywood, the ability to innovate and deliver the newest thrills is critical to our continuing success," Gibas said in the release. "Both Thomas Town and Sky Rocket VR show ways we look to stay on the cutting edge."

Details: 412-461-0500 or kennywood.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

