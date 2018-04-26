Historic Hanna's Town seeks dealers for upcoming antiques and collectibles sales

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dealers of antiques, collectibles, historic crafts and other vintage items are invited to set up for the 45th season of Antiques & Collectibles Sales at Historic Hanna's Town in Hempfield.

The outdoor sales are held the second Sunday of the month, rain or shine, from May 13 through Oct. 14.

The gate opens at 7:30 Sundays, and the market continues through early afternoon. Dealers can set up beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Yard sale or flea market items are not allowed.

Dealer spaces are 28-by-20-feet on a grass surface. Sales average more than 100 dealers and from 600 to 1,000 customer cars.

The fee to set up for one sale is $35; discounts are available for multiple shows.

Proceeds benefit the Westmoreland County Historical Society's education and preservation projects at Historic Hanna's Town, a Revolutionary War-period settlement and site of the first English courts west of the Allegheny Mountains, located at 809 Forbes Trail Road.

Details: 724-532-1935 or westmorelandhistory.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.