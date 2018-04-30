Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

After his baseball-related head injury, Grandma would bench grandson for life

Carolyn Hax | Monday, April 30, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Adapted from a recent online discussion.

Dear Carolyn:

My son has always loved baseball and now that he's grown he coaches his son's baseball team. This past summer my grandson got hit in the head with a ball and was knocked unconscious, and he didn't play for the rest of the season. I assumed he was done playing baseball, but my son told me last week that my grandson will be playing again next summer.

I told my son I'm appalled he'd expose his son to another injury like that, and my son ignored my opinion. I also called my daughter-in-law to try to get her to talk some sense into my son and she also pretty much ignored me.

I know most of the time you tell parents to butt out of things like this but isn't there an exception when we're talking about a grandchild's physical health? I just can't believe my son and his wife -- who are usually good parents -- would let their son continue to play a sport after he's already been badly hurt playing it.

-- Appalled

If it were my son, and if he loved the sport enough to want to keep playing it, then I would let him play it. (Full disclosure: My kids play ice hockey, soccer and baseball.)

A serious head injury warrants a serious consideration of the risks, of course, and if it were one of the sports that involved repetitive head impact, then I could see wanting to step in as a grandparent to say, “Wait, are you sure?!” But while baseball has its dangers like any sport involving a high-speed projectile, a head injury is more of a fluke than a certainty and so I'd feel better leaving it entirely to parents to decide.

One caveat: If the boy is playing only/mostly because his daddy is smitten with baseball, then that supersedes a lot of what I just wrote. If that's true and the boy isn't good at baseball and a lack of skill/coordination is why he got beaned, then that wipes it all out.

It still doesn't supersede the parent's prerogative, though. It just means a grandparent gets to say, once: “If the boy wants this, then I understand, but if it's more about your wanting it for him, then I hope you'll reconsider. A kid who isn't all-in is more likely to get hurt again.”

“Good parents,” by the way, wouldn't try to relive their favorite childhood sport vicariously through their child -- so if they are in fact good parents as you say, then maybe it's time to take the “usually” modifier away and trust their judgment on this.

Re: Baseball:

I'm a health care provider and I see kids with concussions quite a bit. I also clear kids for sports. I hate signing off on football physicals because concussions are so common. But if you're gonna say no baseball, you may as well say no leaving the house. Sports are great for kids.

It sounds like these parents acted responsibly by benching their son until he was symptom-free. I agree with you and your caveats, Carolyn.

-- Anonymous

Thanks muchly.

Email Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com, follow her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/carolyn.hax or chat with her online at noon Eastern time each Friday at www.washingtonpost.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me