Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Alzheimer's awareness 'sip and shop' set in Greensburg

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 9:27 a.m.
Seton Hill University student Victoria Fox is hosting a 'sip and shop' event at Jones Stone & Marble in Greensburg on May 5 to benefit the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association - Westmoreland County Walk to End Alzheimer's.
Submitted
Seton Hill University student Victoria Fox is hosting a 'sip and shop' event at Jones Stone & Marble in Greensburg on May 5 to benefit the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association - Westmoreland County Walk to End Alzheimer's.

Updated 3 hours ago

In an effort to help raise awareness and raise funds for a cure for Alzheimer's, Seton Hill University junior Victoria Fox is hosting a "sip and shop" event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Jones Stone & Marble, 1080 Woodward Drive Ext., Greensburg.

The May 5 event will benefit the Greater Pennsylvania chapter of the Alzheimer's Association - Westmoreland County Walk to End Alzheimer's, Fox says in a release.

A former Greensburg Community Development Corporation intern, Fox says she has made connections with some of the community's "influential women and business owners."

"It's the weekend before Mother's Day. It's nice to bring your mom, your friends. It's free. What woman doesn't like the idea of sipping on wine and shopping?" Fox says.

Her mother's work in skilled nursing for the elderly is also an influence, Fox says, as is her own experience as a junior Alzheimer's Association board member.

Along with attending vendors selling clothing, the afternoon will feature live music, wine tasting, a braid bar, 50/50 and a Chinese auction, she says.

The event is open to the public.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me