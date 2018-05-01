Alzheimer's awareness 'sip and shop' set in Greensburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In an effort to help raise awareness and raise funds for a cure for Alzheimer's, Seton Hill University junior Victoria Fox is hosting a "sip and shop" event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Jones Stone & Marble, 1080 Woodward Drive Ext., Greensburg.

The May 5 event will benefit the Greater Pennsylvania chapter of the Alzheimer's Association - Westmoreland County Walk to End Alzheimer's, Fox says in a release.

A former Greensburg Community Development Corporation intern, Fox says she has made connections with some of the community's "influential women and business owners."

"It's the weekend before Mother's Day. It's nice to bring your mom, your friends. It's free. What woman doesn't like the idea of sipping on wine and shopping?" Fox says.

Her mother's work in skilled nursing for the elderly is also an influence, Fox says, as is her own experience as a junior Alzheimer's Association board member.

Along with attending vendors selling clothing, the afternoon will feature live music, wine tasting, a braid bar, 50/50 and a Chinese auction, she says.

The event is open to the public.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.