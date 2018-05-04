The words we've waited all winter to hear ... Kennywood's open!

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No need to examine your zipper — Kennywood really is open.

Pittsburghers' favorite hometown summertime fun destination opens for weekends May 5, with daily operations beginning May 24.

A year ago today, I wanted to test out our Pittsburgh culture by telling all of my teachers that "Kennywood's open". They all panicked and immediately checked their flies but little did they know that I was talking about the actual amusement park. All according to plan — Sam Smallwood (@SSmallwood59) April 29, 2018

Every year is special at the venerable West Mifflin amusement park, but 2018 promises to be extra special as Kennywood celebrates its 120th anniversary season.

The party starts with a special admission price of $18.98 on May 6 in recognition of the year of Kennywood's founding.

May also will bring two new special events: a Ribs & Blues Festival for Memorial Day weekend (May 27-28) and Thunderbolt Week (May 28-June 3), marking the 50th anniversary of the opening of classic wooden roller coaster. Admission for guests age 50 and older will be $19.68 for that celebration.

Coming soon is the new themed attraction, Thomas Town at Kennywood. The Sky Rocket also gets a virtual reality add-on, in which riders can enhance their 0-to-50-mph-in-three-seconds experience with headsets plunging them into a virtual world that matches the ride's physical sensations.

Here are some Kennywood fun facts, coming attractions and historical notes to pump you up for your next visit:

Laffin' Sal

Some say the mechanical carnival barker figure belongs in a Stephen King movie, not in a place frequented by small children, but she's been a fixture in the park since the Great Depression. This year, she's been moved from her spot at the Olde Kennywood Railroad train station, but you'll have to visit to find out where.

Attractions

Kennywood has 49 attractions including 14 in Kiddieland, seven roller coasters (including the kiddie coaster) and five as part of the new Thomas Town area.

• The most popular rides are Phantom's Revenge, Thunderbolt and Jack Rabbit.

• The oldest technically is Garfield's Nightmare, which opened in 1901, though the theme has changed numerous times since then. The oldest ride that remains mostly the same as when it opened is The Whip, circa 1918.

• There are 16,538 feet of roller coaster track.

Diving into the first Jack Rabbit runs of 2018! pic.twitter.com/6UGrXAKQVb — Kennywood PR (@Kennywood_PR) April 28, 2018

Food, glorious food

Last year, the park went through:

• More than 10,000 bags of Idaho potatoes, a total of 522,750 pounds

• 4,000 pounds of cheese sauce

• 5,000 pounds of bacon

• 1,300 gallons of Heinz Ketchup

• Approximately 13,000 pounds of sugar (for cotton candy and the homemade fudge and other goodies in the Kandy Kaleidoscope store)

Lowkey tempted to buy a ticket to kennywood just so I can get a corn dog — kristen (@ItsMeKristennn) April 30, 2018

On stage

When you've had your fill of rides and Potato Patch fries take a break and take in a show:

• Step Right Up! Singing, dancing, cirque and live piano will create a vintage entertainment spectacle.

• 88 Keys: Dueling Through the Decades. The name says it all — dueling pianists.

• Kennyville Bingo. The classic game is updated with music and giveaways.

• Funky Fairy Tales: Hansel & Gretel. A funkified version of the classic children's story.

• Steel City Adventures! Railroad-themed show chugging its way into Thomas Town.

Fun, fun for everyone

There's still more to do at Kennywood. Here are just a few upcoming special events:

• Kenny's Koaster Race, June 3. Join Kenny Kangaroo for a 5K run around the park to benefit Cancer Caring Center.

• Kidsfest, June 28-29. Kids can meet superheroes, princesses, cartoon characters and more as they enjoy their favorite attractions.

• Italian Day, July 8. Traditionally the most popular of Kennywood's Heritage Days, Italian Day has special Italian food offerings, entertainment, a parade and fireworks.

Italian day today at Kennywood. Bout to snatch me up a husband real quick — $tepho (@_sybilicious) July 16, 2013

• Cheerleading Day, July 30. Cheer squads take over the Lagoon Stage to compete for the coveted Kennywood Cheerleading Arrows.

• Polish Day, Aug. 7. Polka and pierogies! Enough said.

Looking back

The park's history began when a small trolley park was founded on the site in 1898 by the Monongahela Street Railway Co., which was controlled by Andrew Mellon.

• Kennywood is named after Anthony Kenny, who originally owned the picnic groves that later became the amusement park.

• The Great Depression was hard on Kennywood's bottom line. Dancing helped keep it afloat, with dance bands performing in the park from 1930 to 1950.

• School picnics at Kennywood became popular in the 1950s.

• The park gained national prominence with a National Historic Landmark designation in 1987.

Are you looking for a park that breathes history, upholds his classics and has a lot to offer for the whole family? All these qualities define Kennywood, a small but charming park near Pittsburgh. Kennywood isn't very big but has a lot to love. https://t.co/3YkwLPFzzp pic.twitter.com/9u3SHcG2f3 — Theme Park World (@ThePa_World) February 14, 2018

When you go

For frequent visitors, Kennywood offers season passes beginning at $54.99. Hearty eaters can upgrade a season pass to an All Season Dining Pass, including up to two combo meals and a popcorn or cotton candy per visit.

Kennywood should let you order take out — Rachael Felicion (@Ratchael_) April 28, 2018

FunDay Passes are available at participating Giant Eagle stores. There also are Night Rider Passes and select buy-one-get-one-free admission dates.

Details: 412-461-0500 or kennywood.com