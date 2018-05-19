Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Veterans Write offers sense of community, chance to tell stories

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Saturday, May 19, 2018, 5:13 p.m.
Lori Jakiela, University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg English and creative writing professor, and Jeff Martin, visiting assistant professor of English at Duquesne University, lead a recent Veterans Write workshop at the White Oak Vet Center.
Mary Pickels
Lori Jakiela, University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg English and creative writing professor, and Jeff Martin, visiting assistant professor of English at Duquesne University, lead a recent Veterans Write workshop at the White Oak Vet Center.
Michael Migliore of Dormont and John Pochan of East Deer, from left, work on a writing exercise during a recent Veterans Write workshop at the White Oak Vet Center.
Mary Pickels
Michael Migliore of Dormont and John Pochan of East Deer, from left, work on a writing exercise during a recent Veterans Write workshop at the White Oak Vet Center.
Veterans Teresa Moyer of Forest Hills, Michael Migliore of Dormont and John Pochan of East Deer participate in a recent Veterans Write workshop at the White Oak Vet Center.
Mary Pickels
Veterans Teresa Moyer of Forest Hills, Michael Migliore of Dormont and John Pochan of East Deer participate in a recent Veterans Write workshop at the White Oak Vet Center.
Gretchen Uhrinek, a 2017 University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg creative writing graduate, and veteran Jo Campbell of Braddock Hills, relax at the White Oak Vet Center during a recent Veterans Write workshop.
Mary Pickels
Gretchen Uhrinek, a 2017 University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg creative writing graduate, and veteran Jo Campbell of Braddock Hills, relax at the White Oak Vet Center during a recent Veterans Write workshop.
One of the inspirational photos and messages lining the walls of a White Oak Vet Center lounge, where area veterans gathered for a recent writing workshop.
Mary Pickels
One of the inspirational photos and messages lining the walls of a White Oak Vet Center lounge, where area veterans gathered for a recent writing workshop.
Veteran Teresa Moyer of Forest Hills concentrates as she follows a writing prompt during a recent Veterans Write workshop at the White Oak Vet Center.
Mary Pickels
Veteran Teresa Moyer of Forest Hills concentrates as she follows a writing prompt during a recent Veterans Write workshop at the White Oak Vet Center.

Updated 3 hours ago

In a quiet lounge area in the White Oak Vet Center, veterans gather with directors of Veterans Write, a free weekly workshop series which began last fall at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.

The project recently expanded to the center in White Oak, explains co-director Lori Jakiela, English and creative writing professor at the Greensburg campus.

Also serving as co-directors are Jason Eichner, a veteran and university student majoring in English literature and creative writing; 2017 creative writing graduate Gretchen Uhrinek; and Jeff Martin, visiting assistant English professor at Duquesne University.

Expanding to regional county prisons also is on the agenda, Jakiela says.

"Our vision is if people want us to come, we will come," she says.

Attending veterans have ranged from their 20s through their 70s.

"We wanted it to be open to veterans, their families, those who love them," Jakiela says.

"I've been at (Pitt) for 18 years. I was looking for community outreach. ... I was thinking we are a veteran-friendly campus. We talk about our veterans a lot. What could we offer? What could I offer with my skill set?" she says.

Jakiela was aware of veteran writing workshops in cities including New York and Los Angeles. Funding became available from the University of Pittsburgh Office of the Provost, as part of the University Research Council's Research in Diversity initiative, as well as the David Berg Center for Ethics and Leadership.

"We give our participants free books, writing notebooks, we brought in guest poets and writers who gave readings and talks," she says.

Getting started

Uhrinek, a former student of Jakiela's, says the directors have reached out through veterans' organizations and word of mouth.

"It's a little bit of everything," she says of the types of writing that is done.

Veterans try their hand at nonfiction, poetry, fiction.

"I think a big part of it is a sense of community," Uhrinek adds.

Following typically 45-minute writing exercises, veterans can share their work by reading aloud if they wish.

"My maternal grandfather, John Russell, served in the Air Force in World War II (the China/Burma/India theater). He self-published a memoir about it, called 'Into the Wildest Blue Yonder,'" Uhrinek says.

"He wrote it for his family more than anything else. In the first paragraph, he wrote, 'Most of these stories my children have heard in their growing up years, so I write for their children, who may well have difficulty swallowing much of it,'" she says.

"I cherish it. He was a storyteller," Uhrinek adds.

Martin started a similar group at Duquesne University, DU Dog Tags Literary Society, for student veterans.

At Duquesne, he saw the documentary "Project 22," , that includes a statistic that, in the U.S., 22 veterans commit suicide each day.

"I was just really stunned by it. ... I just had an interest and compassion and want to help out in some way," he says.

"It's more just connecting, and a place for creative expression," Martin says of the workshops.

"My father was a World War II veteran. He had many stories he never told. Maybe an outlet like this would have helped," Jakiela says.

"Sometimes writing helps. It helps me. I always feel like it might help other people, too," she says.

What she wants people to understand, she says, is that those attending are not made to write about war.

"It's not like that. It's open to anything people want to write about, but not centered on trauma. ... It's whatever is important to you, making sense of your life on paper," she says.

In the future, an anthology of work may be planned for those interested in seeing their work published, Jakiela says.

Details: veteranswrite.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

Related Content
Veterans connect through writing workshops
Teresa Moyer, 56, of Forest Hills, an Army veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm, grows emotional as she reads aloud what she has written ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me