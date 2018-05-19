Veterans Write offers sense of community, chance to tell stories

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In a quiet lounge area in the White Oak Vet Center, veterans gather with directors of Veterans Write, a free weekly workshop series which began last fall at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.

The project recently expanded to the center in White Oak, explains co-director Lori Jakiela, English and creative writing professor at the Greensburg campus.

Also serving as co-directors are Jason Eichner, a veteran and university student majoring in English literature and creative writing; 2017 creative writing graduate Gretchen Uhrinek; and Jeff Martin, visiting assistant English professor at Duquesne University.

Expanding to regional county prisons also is on the agenda, Jakiela says.

"Our vision is if people want us to come, we will come," she says.

Attending veterans have ranged from their 20s through their 70s.

"We wanted it to be open to veterans, their families, those who love them," Jakiela says.

"I've been at (Pitt) for 18 years. I was looking for community outreach. ... I was thinking we are a veteran-friendly campus. We talk about our veterans a lot. What could we offer? What could I offer with my skill set?" she says.

Jakiela was aware of veteran writing workshops in cities including New York and Los Angeles. Funding became available from the University of Pittsburgh Office of the Provost, as part of the University Research Council's Research in Diversity initiative, as well as the David Berg Center for Ethics and Leadership.

"We give our participants free books, writing notebooks, we brought in guest poets and writers who gave readings and talks," she says.

Getting started

Uhrinek, a former student of Jakiela's, says the directors have reached out through veterans' organizations and word of mouth.

"It's a little bit of everything," she says of the types of writing that is done.

Veterans try their hand at nonfiction, poetry, fiction.

"I think a big part of it is a sense of community," Uhrinek adds.

Following typically 45-minute writing exercises, veterans can share their work by reading aloud if they wish.

"My maternal grandfather, John Russell, served in the Air Force in World War II (the China/Burma/India theater). He self-published a memoir about it, called 'Into the Wildest Blue Yonder,'" Uhrinek says.

"He wrote it for his family more than anything else. In the first paragraph, he wrote, 'Most of these stories my children have heard in their growing up years, so I write for their children, who may well have difficulty swallowing much of it,'" she says.

"I cherish it. He was a storyteller," Uhrinek adds.

Martin started a similar group at Duquesne University, DU Dog Tags Literary Society, for student veterans.

At Duquesne, he saw the documentary "Project 22," , that includes a statistic that, in the U.S., 22 veterans commit suicide each day.

"I was just really stunned by it. ... I just had an interest and compassion and want to help out in some way," he says.

"It's more just connecting, and a place for creative expression," Martin says of the workshops.

"My father was a World War II veteran. He had many stories he never told. Maybe an outlet like this would have helped," Jakiela says.

"Sometimes writing helps. It helps me. I always feel like it might help other people, too," she says.

What she wants people to understand, she says, is that those attending are not made to write about war.

"It's not like that. It's open to anything people want to write about, but not centered on trauma. ... It's whatever is important to you, making sense of your life on paper," she says.

In the future, an anthology of work may be planned for those interested in seeing their work published, Jakiela says.

Details: veteranswrite.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.