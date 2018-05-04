5 things: Don your best hat or your running shoes for this weekend's Pittsburgh happenings

With temperatures in the '70s all weekend, get out and run around — even if you aren't going to participate in the Dick's Sporting Goods City of Pittsburgh Marathon. There's a chance of rain so you better have your umbrella — or hat — ready.

Hat Luncheon

The annual PNC Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy's Spring Hat luncheon is at 11:15 a.m. May 5 at Highland Park. This stylish event features fashionable and creative attire, elegant headwear and beautiful settings. Guests are treated to a chic champagne and cocktail reception as well as entertainment all while enjoying one of Pittsburgh's gorgeous parks. The roots of the hat luncheon can be traced to the Kentucky Derby — which falls on the same day. And this year, you can also toast to Cinco de Mayo with a tequila drink.

Highland Park is looking wonderful!! PNC Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy 2018 Hat Luncheon here in 4 days! Can't wait!! pic.twitter.com/7zGaLZA91J — jayne miller (@jayneburghparks) May 1, 2018

Pittsburgh Marathon

Celebrate 10 years running in the 'Burgh at the annual Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon at 7:05 a.m. May 6. The 26.2-mile race takes the thousands of runners through Pittsburgh's many neighborhoods where there will be music and other entertainment to help encourage them on this milestone. Be aware that many of the city's streets will be closed to keep runners safe during this distance event.

The @GNCLiveWell Health & Fitness Expo is OPEN! Come pick up your race packet while enjoying all of the fun and exciting activities inside. Be sure to visit all of the vendor booths for free samples, information and more! The Expo is open until 8:00 PM. pic.twitter.com/JpZq3SXVZz — Pittsburgh Marathon (@PGHMarathon) May 4, 2018

Carol Burnett

Award-winning actress and best-selling author Carol Burnett who will be at Heinz Hall in Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. May 6 for "An Evening of Laughter and Reflection Where the Audience Asks the Questions."

During this event, Burnett will take questions from the audience, show video clips from her shows in a format that harkens back to the legendary openings of "The Carol Burnett Show," where her studio audience had an unfiltered opportunity to engage her with questions and receive spontaneous answers.

Comedy legend Carol Burnett turns 85 today: 'It's not a bad thing to be able to do many things onstage. If you're an entertainer, you should be able to entertain. I'm proud to say that I'm not a one-trick pony." https://t.co/J1SCOTjwHv pic.twitter.com/GTfOgHecoO — Biography.com (@biography) April 26, 2018

Kennywood

With the warm weather finally here, and summer a little over a month away what better way to spend a sunny, hot day than at an amusement park? Kennywood Park in West Mifflin opens weekends starting May 5 and daily on May 24.

Kennywood was founded in 1898. It was designated a National Landmark in 1987. Three of its roller coasters date back to the 1920s, including the Jack Rabbit (1920), with its thrilling 70-foot "double-dip," the Racer (1927), known for its single track racing coasters, and Pippen (1924), later converted into a fan favorite, the Thunderbolt, which turns 50 this year.

We're celebrating 120 years in 2018, and tickets for this Sunday are only $18.98 - the same year of Kennywood's founding! Purchase your pass here: https://t.co/feS82N7XxO pic.twitter.com/dq3cikrsaV — Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) May 3, 2018

West Side Story

UPMC presents "West Side Story Suite" with the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre May 4-6 at Benedum Center. The ballet theatre is celebrating the 100th birthday of collaborators Jerome Robbins and Leonard Bernstein. This two-hour performance samples iconic songs and Tony-winning choreography from the duo's ground-breaking musical and film. The ballet theatre also debuts in Robbins' first ballet and claim to fame "Fancy Free," an early Bernstein collaboration that inspired the Broadway hit "On the Town." Rounding out the program is a more rarely seen Robbins masterpiece — his classical "In the Night," which sets romantic pas de deux for three couples to four Chopin nocturnes.

