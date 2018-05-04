Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
5 things: Don your best hat or your running shoes for this weekend's Pittsburgh happenings

Tribune-Review | Friday, May 4, 2018, 11:57 a.m.
Latasha Wilson Batch joined her Mad Hatter husband Charlie Batch during the Spring Hat Luncheon at Frick Park in Point Breeze to benefit the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy. May 7, 2016.
Jacob Chemtai runs down the final stretch to win the men's marathon during the 2017 Pittsburgh Marathon in downtown Sunday May 07, 2017.
Carol Burnett at the 'The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special' on Oct. 4, 2017 in Los Angeles. She will be at Pittsburgh's Heinz Hall at 7 p.m. May 6.
The 120th anniversary season at Kennywood will begin April 28 with a passholder preview weekend. The season at the West Mifflin amusement park promises plenty of special features, including a weeklong celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Thunderbolt, the nostalgic roller coaster that was designated an American Coaster Enthusiasts' Coaster Landmark in 2014.
Some of the cast of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's 'West Side Story Suite'

Updated 3 hours ago

With temperatures in the '70s all weekend, get out and run around — even if you aren't going to participate in the Dick's Sporting Goods City of Pittsburgh Marathon. There's a chance of rain so you better have your umbrella — or hat — ready.

Hat Luncheon

The annual PNC Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy's Spring Hat luncheon is at 11:15 a.m. May 5 at Highland Park. This stylish event features fashionable and creative attire, elegant headwear and beautiful settings. Guests are treated to a chic champagne and cocktail reception as well as entertainment all while enjoying one of Pittsburgh's gorgeous parks. The roots of the hat luncheon can be traced to the Kentucky Derby — which falls on the same day. And this year, you can also toast to Cinco de Mayo with a tequila drink.

Details: pittsburghparks.org


Pittsburgh Marathon

Celebrate 10 years running in the 'Burgh at the annual Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon at 7:05 a.m. May 6. The 26.2-mile race takes the thousands of runners through Pittsburgh's many neighborhoods where there will be music and other entertainment to help encourage them on this milestone. Be aware that many of the city's streets will be closed to keep runners safe during this distance event.

Details: thepittsburghmarathon.com


Carol Burnett

Award-winning actress and best-selling author Carol Burnett who will be at Heinz Hall in Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. May 6 for "An Evening of Laughter and Reflection Where the Audience Asks the Questions."

During this event, Burnett will take questions from the audience, show video clips from her shows in a format that harkens back to the legendary openings of "The Carol Burnett Show," where her studio audience had an unfiltered opportunity to engage her with questions and receive spontaneous answers.

Details: pittsburghsymphony.org


Kennywood

With the warm weather finally here, and summer a little over a month away what better way to spend a sunny, hot day than at an amusement park? Kennywood Park in West Mifflin opens weekends starting May 5 and daily on May 24.

Kennywood was founded in 1898. It was designated a National Landmark in 1987. Three of its roller coasters date back to the 1920s, including the Jack Rabbit (1920), with its thrilling 70-foot "double-dip," the Racer (1927), known for its single track racing coasters, and Pippen (1924), later converted into a fan favorite, the Thunderbolt, which turns 50 this year.

Details: kennywood.com


West Side Story

UPMC presents "West Side Story Suite" with the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre May 4-6 at Benedum Center. The ballet theatre is celebrating the 100th birthday of collaborators Jerome Robbins and Leonard Bernstein. This two-hour performance samples iconic songs and Tony-winning choreography from the duo's ground-breaking musical and film. The ballet theatre also debuts in Robbins' first ballet and claim to fame "Fancy Free," an early Bernstein collaboration that inspired the Broadway hit "On the Town." Rounding out the program is a more rarely seen Robbins masterpiece — his classical "In the Night," which sets romantic pas de deux for three couples to four Chopin nocturnes.

Details: pbt.culturaldistrict.org

