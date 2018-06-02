Summer camp is a whole lot more than just s'mores and swimming

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Many children and teens experience the fun of summer camp through day programs, sleep away camps, programs directed at bettering one's skills in music, sports, photography and numerous other hobbies and interests.

The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is offering several camps this summer at three of its sites.

The Ligonier location, at 1 Boucher Lane and Route 711 south, will offer two camps this year, leading off with “Wild Art of Animals,” set for 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays June 11-22.

Designed for children ages 10 to 14, camp participants will explore drawing and painting using live and stuffed animal models, according to a news release.

They also will explore mediums from quick drawings with pencil, charcoal and pastels to major painting using acrylic paints. They will learn to keep a nature journal of animals and plants they observe around the museum.

Cost is $225 per child.

A second camp, “A Spin on the Classics,” is aimed at children ages 5 through 9, and runs 9 a.m. to noon June 18-22.

Guest art teacher Brandon Rensko will help students learn about a variety of artists and mediums through brief lessons about famous artists, a release states.

Campers will then recreate a piece of art from each artist studied, putting their own spin on the art work. They will complete both individual and group projects.

Cost is $125 per child. Both camps conclude with art shows for campers' friends and families.

Register by June 6.

Details: 724-238-6015

Altoona camps

“Real and Imaginary People,” an art camp designed for those ages 8 through 14, will be taught at the 1210 Eleventh Ave., Altoona location 12:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays July 30 through Aug. 10, the release states.

Museum teaching artist Deb Bunnell will instruct the students in drawing, painting, collage and three-dimensional work to explore the human form.

Individual and group projects are planned, and each day will begin and conclude with a drum circle.

Cost is $150 per child. Register by July 23.

Details: 814-946-4464

Age-old art

The museum's Loretto location, on the campus of Saint Francis University, will offer children ages 6 to 10 a “Prehistoric Art” camp 12:30-3:30 p.m. July 30 through Aug. 3.

Guest art teacher Kathleen Krestar will assist campers with constructing dinosaurs, exploring cave painting, creating clay medallions, and exploring other artistic mediums, the release says.

Cost is $75 per child. Register by July 23.

Details: 814-472-3920

Speak, cook, write!

Among the many options for middle and high school students are summer camps Pittsburgh nonprofit Luminari offers, from public speaking to cooking.

Camps are designed for students entering grades eight through 12, and financial aid is available, according to a news release, and must be sought prior to applying.

First up is “I Want to be an Ambassador,” June 12-20, teaching students every day diplomacy, conflict resolution and cultural understanding, with activities planned in Pittsburgh and in Washington, D.C., $895. This camp is sold out, wait list available.

“Speak and Tell,” June 25-28, offers instruction in public speaking and helps students learn to give a speech, present to a small group and be interviewed one-on-one, $350.

This year's “Camp Delicious,” a five-day camp for teens to explore diverse global culinary skills, will be led by chef Odette Smith-Ransome, accompanied The Rivers Club sous chef Cassie Lee, $350.

Longtime WQED television cooking show host and chef Chris Fenimore will lead a day-long surprise cooking experience for the students, according to the release.

Camp Delicious will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 9-13 at The Ellis School. This camp is sold out, wait list available.

From July 16-19, “Teen Writer” offers budding authors a chance to learn character development, challenge their imaginations and put their thoughts on paper, $395.

Details: luminari.org

Taking summer to the stage

Apple Hill Playhouse will again offer children's summer camp this year, with “Let's Make a Show,” open to students age 6-12, according to a news release.

The first session of camp will be held 9:30 a.m. to 12: 30 p.m. June 18-29, with a performance at 11 a.m. June 30.

A second session will be held 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 16-27, with a performance at 11 a.m. July 28.

Tuition is $175.

Using an age-appropriate musical script, students will develop skills in acting, singing, and dancing, meshing those individual skills into an ensemble performance that emphasizes responsibility, reliability, commitment, and cooperation.

According to the playhouse website, students provide or create their own costumes, properties, programs and set pieces, using playhouse materials or those brought from home.

Camps are held at the Delmont American Legion, 54 Freeport St., Delmont.

Instructors are Rebecca Ziegler Shirey and Ryann Shirey.

Details: applehillplayhouse.org

Sports and history

Learning new skills and traveling back in time are among the options Westmoreland County Community College and Fort Ligonier are offering youngsters this summer.

For students in grades seven through 12, it's the time to explore college and career options through a series of one-day and week-long boot camps at the WCCC Youngwood campus.

The Career Education & Exploration Boot Camps start on June 11 and continue through the end of the month. The college also is holding a series of week-long sports camps/clinics in June.

WCCC faculty teach the majority of the boot camps, which will be held in college classrooms and labs. Students can explore careers through hands-on activities and demonstrations.

Fort Ligonier will again offer a children's day camp, during the weeks of June 11-15 and July 16-20.

Created for kids who have completed kindergarten through sixth grade, the camp lets young “soldiers” experience 18th-century frontier life while exploring the fort, playing games and creating crafts. Camp ends with a mini-reenactment and family picnic. Advance reservations by emailing Candace Gross at cgross@fortligonier.org or calling 724-238-9701.

Art in the Neighborhood

It's going to be the “The Summer of Mister Rogers” at Latrobe Art Center, with a series of two-day children's art camps, each based on an episode of the iconic children's television show “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood,” created by Latrobe native Fred Rogers.

The schedule includes:

Daniel & Who's Rainy Day,June 13-14. Using crayons, students will create a portrait of Daniel with a 3-D rain hat or Who with a 3-D umbrella.

Clay Coil Character Crock, June 25-26. Using the coil method, students will design, build and paint a low-profile clay pot.

Trolley World Tour, July 11-12. Using various mediums, students will create a canvas trolley complete with photos of family, friends and pets suitable for imaginary journeys to favorite places.

Picasso Portraits, July 23-24. Students will create their own Picasso-style artworks with bold, eclectic backgrounds.

Bird's Eye View, Aug. 8-9. Using abstract strokes, students will work in teams to design collage art papers that will be repurposed into feathery friends.

Classes are for ages 5 and up. All sessions meet 9:30 a.m. to noon at the center at 819 Ligonier St. Fee per two-day session is $40.

Details: 724-537-7011 or latrobeartcenter.org

Challenge yourself

Kids can test their smarts and other skills through six challenge-based day camps planned by the Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation. Some take their cues from popular television shows.

Survivor Camp: Learn basic first aid, fire- and shelter-building skills and teamwork. Competition in various activities will result in naming of the Ultimate Survivor. For ages 10-13. Fee $50.

Cedar Creek Park, June 6-7; Mammoth Park, June 12-13; Northmoreland Park, June 20-21; Twin Lakes Park, Aug. 15-16.

Ultimate Camp: Fun challenges include water balloon battles, shelter-building, minute-to-win-it, capture the flag and more. For ages 8-12. Fee $40.

Twin Lakes Park, June 26-27; Cedar Creek Park, July 26-27.

Wildlife Explorers Camp: Learn about park weather and animals that inhabit the park. For ages 6-10. Fee $35.

Mammoth Park, June 29; Cedar Creek Park, July 19; Northmoreland Park, July 24.

Olympic Camp: Campers will be grouped into “countries” to participate in physical challenges and learn about nutrition and good sportsmanship. Medals are awarded. For ages 10-12. Fee $40.

Northmoreland Park, July 11-12; Mammoth Park, July 16-17.

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation Camp: Learn about investigation techniques like fingerprinting and making molds and put them to use in an actual investigation. For ages 10-14. Fee $60.

Twin Lakes Park, July 31-Aug. 2.

Kids vs. Wild Camp: Build fires, perform first aid, make shelters and practice other survival skills. For ages 7-9. Fee $25.

Cedar Creek Park, Aug. 7; Northmoreland Park, Aug. 9.

Space is limited in all camps. Times vary.

Details: 724-830-3950 or co.westmoreland.pa.us/1003/Day-Camps-for-Kids

STAGES Theater Arts Summer Camp

STAGES Theater Arts Summer Camp is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 9-27. There will be a matinee performance on July 28. This camp is for teenagers and is held at the Genesis Theater on the campus of Duquesne University in Pittsburgh's Uptown. Cost is $300.

Details: duq.edu

Teen SPA Camp 2K18

Hosted by La Pomponee Artisans in Mt. Lebanon the Teen SPA Camp 2K18 is open to those ages 12-15 beginning on July 9 and running for four consecutive Mondays. Attendees will learn organic skin care, makeup tricks, hair care, styling, braiding and yoga.

Cost is $300.

Details: 412-563-3990 or lapomponee.com

Air Adventures: A Summer Camp with GASP

Slime! Chocolate chip cookies! Pig lungs! What do these have in common? They're all awesome and they're all related to air quality.

The STEAM-based camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 18-22 at Environmental Charter School Pittsburgh in Frick Park will allow those ages 9-11 to use their creative and logical sides as they learn about history, health effects and future of air pollution in our region. Camp includes field trips, use of the latest air quality tech and guest speakers from a variety of professional backgrounds.

Tickets are $150.

Details: ecspgh.org

Kids in College

Penn State New Kensington offers a variety of week-long summer camps for elementary and middle school students. Known as Kids in College, they are designed to be educational and fun. Choices include everything from chess wars to coding.

The first camps begin June 4-28 with theater camps, and then July 9-12, there are chess wars overboard, fly fishing, art studio sampler, mad science, intro to animation, SAT prep course, coding camp and photography foundations.

The week of July 16-19 brings robotics challenge, adventure robotics, rocketry basics, beginner drones, creative writing, shark tank challenge, multimedia art, gamebots and junior art studio.

From July 23-26, choose from video game design, lab ratz, the book club, lights, camera, action, storybook STEAM, and angry birdies.

Cost is $95-$220.

Details: 814-867-4973 or newkensington.psu.edu

Chocolate Bootcamp 2018

Join My Favorite Sweet Shoppe in Bridgeville for Chocolate Bootcamp 2018. Children ages 5 and older will learn to make classics such as chocolate-covered pretzels and Oreos, as well as work with marshmallows, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 12-14, 26-28 and July 10-12 and 24-26.

Cost is $55.

Details: 412-564-5416 or myfavoritesweetshoppe.com

Mary Pickels, Shirley McMarlin and JoAnne Klimovich Harrop contributed to this story.