Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

She finally has the perfect life (plus crippling anxiety she'll lose it all)

Carolyn Hax | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 1:45 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

Hi, Carolyn:

I am 49 and live with my husband and 5-year-old son. We just bought our first house and we're doing well. I have battled addiction and depression in the past. I still do but I feel I have it under control. My husband is semi-retired at 50 and I'll be working in the local schools soon. We are not hurting financially. Our son is adopted after many years of trying to have our own. He is everything to us.

So why do I feel like the other shoe is about to drop? I have everything I've always thought I wanted and yet I worry daily that something horrible will happen to my husband or son. I've imagined every possible way they could die. I know this is the happiest I've ever been and yet feel like it's only a matter of time before it all goes away. Why can't I just enjoy my life and not be so damn fretful?

-- Nervous Nelly

The tough part about such dread is that some of it is rational. Healthy, even ... in fact, it's the engine driving the whole concept of living in the moment, the very one you're trying so hard to embrace.

Life is cyclical. Your ups will be followed by downs. The whole reason we're supposed to be mindful of now is the unreliability of later.

This can feel less bearable the more we have to lose.

It takes some mental conditioning, but we can use our understanding of change to train our minds to appreciate where we are and what we control.

Yet when an awareness of impermanence swells into preoccupying death-visions of the people you love most, it goes beyond mental retraining or self-flagellation for not enjoying your life as you think you're supposed to. It's time to treat it as no less a health issue than addiction or depression.

If you still have access to a care network from those battles, then that's where you start.

If you're starting over, then tell your primary care physician about the dark thoughts you're having and how they affect daily life. Enlist his or her help in a diagnosis and treatment plan.

That you've found your way to happiness through depression, addiction and infertility says you have the health savvy and emotional stamina to take this on (with some to spare for the rest of us!). Think of this next phase as training to maintain the beautiful things you've built.

Dear Carolyn:

My sister thinks if I confide in her, then my confidences are no secret to her husband. He is a nice guy, but I don't particularly WANT my innermost secrets known to my brother-in-law. I've told her this to no effect. I have nobody else I can talk to about things that bother me. Do I have to stop talking to my sister about my deepest feelings?

-- Lonely Sister

Regrettably, yes. Or you have to accept that her husband will know everything.

So which do you want more: a confidant, or confidentiality?

Of course you want both, but your sister's stubbornness rules that out -- which is her call but, again, regrettable. So choose one and don't torment yourself with what-ifs.

And please consider, long term, cultivating more relationships you can count on.

Email Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com, follow her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/carolyn.hax or chat with her online at noon Eastern time each Friday at www.washingtonpost.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me