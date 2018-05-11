5 things: Play ball! Former Pirate Andrew McCutchen returns to PNC Park

PNC Park

The San Francisco Giants come to town to play our Pittsburgh Pirates May 11-13 at PNC Park on Pittsburgh's North Side. It will feature the return of Andrew McCutchen, who was traded earlier this year after nine years with the Pirates. The team plans to recognize him with a video tribute during the opening game of the series – a 7:05 p.m. start.

McCutchen helped the Pirates snap two decades of losing and was an integral part of the team's return to playoff baseball.

Details: mlb.com/pirates

Many are asking: Yes. We will welcome back @TheCutch22 tomorrow night with a video tribute. Be in your seats by the first inning and during the first inning break! pic.twitter.com/7QpRjgYNJx — Pirates (@Pirates) May 10, 2018

Heinz History Center

Mother's Day is May 13 and the Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District is offering 50 percent off regular admission for all moms. They will also receive a discount at the Museum Shop. Tours that day include "Pittsburgh Attic: From Glass to Ketchup" at 10:30 a.m. followed by "American Spirits: The Rise and Fall of Prohibition" at 11. See the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum at 12:30 p.m. and finish the afternoon with "Pittsburgh: A Tradition of Innovation."

Details:heinzhistorycenter.org

This Sunday, take advantage of a series of exclusive Mother's Day tours, including family-friendly experiences in "Pittsburgh's Attic" and the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum. https://t.co/J8uOfF3awY pic.twitter.com/TX7PbTa3uU — Heinz History Center (@HistoryCenter) May 9, 2018

Pittsburgh Garden Trail

May 11 has been declared "Pittsburgh Garden Trail Day" by Mayor Bill Peduto to celebrate National Public Gardens Day. The Pittsburgh Garden Trail is a group of flourishing gardens in the Pittsburgh area which are holding commemorative activities including tours, discounted admission and giveaways – customized by location. Participating sites include Carrie Furnaces, Chatham University Arboretum, The Frick Pittsburgh, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, Pittsburgh Botanic Garden, Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Acquarium and Rodef Shalom Biblical Garden.

These gardens provide opportunities for visitors to interact with nature in a variety of beautiful and peaceful settings. Each garden is distinct, including outdoor and indoor areas for a variety of displays, exhibits and special events.

Details: pittsburghgardentrail.com

Check out this video adventure trying to see every stop on the Pittsburgh Garden Trail. https://t.co/YltOrscWi9 — Doug Oster (@dougoster1) May 9, 2018

Market Square

The opening of the Night Markets in Market Square is May 12 through Oct. 27. They are evenings featuring food, local vendors and live music. As part of its Downtown Sound Initiative the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership will present a 25-week long pop-up marketplace. Opening night includes Angela Autumn, Tears of Joy and Raelyn Nelson band. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m.

Details: downtownpittsburgh.com

Saturday Night Market returns with a free, weekly music series! - https://t.co/sZ4DJdctGx pic.twitter.com/OTDL0CViyT — Downtown Pittsburgh (@DowntownPitt) May 10, 2018

Carnegie Science Center

The Rangos Giant Cinema at Carnegie Science Center on Pittsburgh's North Side has partnered with In Person Productions to bring Caroll Spinney, the legendary puppeteer behind beloved Sesame Street characters Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch to an the screening of "Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird" on May 12-13 at the science center. There will also be a question and answer session before the film starts.

The late Jim Henson discovered Spinney in the 1960s, incorporating Spinney's talents into his world of colorful, captivating puppetry.

In "Follow That Bird," social worker Miss Finch feels that Big Birds should live in an environment with only birds like himself. When she sends him to live with a family of dodos in Illinois, Big Bird cannot help but think of his friends back home. He begins an adventurous journey back to where he belongs.

Details: carnegiesciencecenter.org