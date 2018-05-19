Veterans connect through writing workshops

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Teresa Moyer, 56, of Forest Hills, an Army veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm , grows emotional as she reads aloud what she has written following a writing prompt during a Veterans Write workshop at the White Oak Vet Center.

At the suggestion of co-director Lori Jakiela, University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg English and creative writing professor, participants follow the lead of author Joe Brainard's “I Remember.”

The room grows quiet as fingers move across laptops, pens scratch across paper.

Moyer recalls the first phone calls from the man she later married.

“Long before we met, long before we became man and woman. He always asks permission to call the next night,” she reads.

“I always felt that hunger to write, to learn to write and express my emotions. I want to keep learning. I do a lot of mosaic art. This is kind of what we're doing, making mosaics of our words,” Moyer says.

Four veterans — two men and two women — join Veterans Write co-directors and veterans outreach program specialist Lee Wagner this evening, all using written words to share their thoughts.

Jo Campbell, 55, of Braddock Hills, a Marine Corps and Army veteran, talks excitedly about moving back to Savannah, Ga., and building a “tiny house.”

She is writing a book about her 15 years of military service.

“Even if I don't ever get it published, at least writing about it has helped me ... what I went through, where I'm at now. I know I'm getting better,” she says.

Sharing service through words

Michael Migliore, 58, of Dormont, a Navy veteran and professional writer and photographer, says he writes every day.

Sometimes it's about Veterans Affairs or looking for parking spaces, he says, or “arguing with liberals on Facebook.”

“I started writing in the fourth grade. When I was on a (Navy) ship, I would be bored and just start writing fiction, mostly. I like people to read what I write. I like feedback,” he says.

Navy veteran John Pochan, 62, of East Deer Township, was a military cook.

Social media and the internet let him connect with people around the world and read international newspapers, he says.

“The world has gotten smaller in the last 40 years,” he writes.

“I always dreamed of writing. I like to write about where I've been, the happy places I was in the military. I was active duty, but active duty was more like a job. I got to see places I never would have seen. I like to tell stories. I like people to feel good,” Pochan says.

“Take a couple of minutes a day. Pay attention to where you are and what's around you. You could write for the rest of your life,” Jakiela says.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.