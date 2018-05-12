Continuing to include brother in group texts leads to blocked calls

Dear Carolyn:

A message from my brother: “'John,' you have tried to call me a few times, wondering why I don't answer. ... When you were sending those group messages to me and I politely asked you to stop, your comment was, ‘I like to include you, why does it matter?' So I blocked your number. I hate those and you're not the only one that I have blocked. And another comment you said to me is, ‘You have to watch what you say to me because you might [tick] me off.' So for now Messenger is the only contact until you stop those group texts or I will block again.”

You agree he's overreacting?

—“John”

I agree with him, that blocking you was a reasonable next step after his reasonable first step — asking you not to send him group texts — which you refused to honor.

Disrespectfully refused, and for reasons I can't fathom.

My advice now is to remove him from your group messages and apologize for not doing so when he asked.

I also suggest you review “what you say to me” for any points you're belaboring, axes you're grinding or drums you're beating thin. Between the lines, I see siblings whose differences have been exposed and prodded to the point of releasing toxins. Sometimes it's better for everyone, even for your top causes, to give these differences a rest. Find what unifies.

If he doesn't respond to these steps by accepting your calls, then that's possibly an overreaction; only your history together can say so for sure.

•••

Dear Carolyn:

I broke up with my boyfriend two weeks ago after about eight months of dating. Living about two hours away from each other, we'd been drifting apart for a while.

Now, ex-boyfriend has decided to block me on all social media, repeatedly tell me he has no idea who I am, blame me for issues he's having, etc. Most recently, a friend outed me as bi to my ex. Ex has now decided this means I cheated on him.

I'm mad at both the friend -- she was apparently mad on his behalf about how our breakup went -- and my ex for telling people I cheated on him, despite no such behavior.

What is a healthy way to move forward with this? I would really like to keep both in my life, but it's just looking harder to do so.

— Recent Grad

Why? So you can feel like the good guy, whose breakups are amicable?

Move forward by recognizing it's over x 2 — friend and boyfriend — and disengaging. They've disqualified themselves as friends. Save your emotional energy for people who don't throw it back in your face.

