Barking dogs music to the ears of Hempfield Manor residents, staff

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Saturday, May 26, 2018, 3:41 p.m.

The cacophony in the hallways of Hempfield Manor on a recent evening is music to the ears of many of the residents, as they eagerly look forward to visits from the noisemakers.

Soft barks and pants alert those in their rooms that a visit from Youngwood Top Dog Services is beginning.

Owner Rodney Little and manor activity director Kristy Mathews escort the therapy dogs and those in training and their handlers.

Along with regular visits from therapy dogs, this once-a-month alumni night is for dogs currently enrolled in the program, or dogs who have graduated.

“The residents are so excited when they hear that one or more of the dogs are coming in, and have started stocking their bedside drawers full of treats for those times,” Mathews says.

“They visit everybody, but in particular some residents will say, ‘Make sure you don't miss me when the therapy dogs come,'” she adds.

Alumni night typically results in a turnout of 10 to 20 dogs and their owners, Little says.

Curious dogs stop for a pat from passing staffers and nuzzle residents approaching in wheelchairs.

“I think it's just as good for the staff as for the residents. They often are here more than with their families,” Mathews says.

And it's a nice break in the day for those staying at the facility.

“I feel like a lot of the time residents, whether short or long term, have to give up their pets, at least for a while. I feel like (these visits) kind of take the place of that,” Mathews says.

Socialization, comfort

This night's canine visitors, wearing colorful vests identifying them as therapy dogs or therapy dogs in training, gather in a common area, clearly eager to get on with their visits.

Jamie and Nick Luczak of Fort Allen say their black boxer mix Archie, who is in training, is good with senior citizens and children.

“He's a gentle giant,” Jamie Luczak says.

A therapy dog named Nelson, a mini golden doodle, accompanies owner Sherry Voda of Connellsville to hospitals, nursing homes and doctors' offices, she says.

She had her dog trained after noticing during family members' health care visits that therapy dogs “calmed patients down,” she says.

Stella, a Jug (Jack Russell terrier/pug mix) therapy dog, enjoys coming to Hempfield Manor with owners Scott Baldridge and Jeannie Sonnenberg of North Huntingdon.

“This is her main place here. She loves it,” Baldridge says.

Nicole Montell of Greensburg and her English springer spaniel Rylee are also regulars. “We try to come at least once a week,” she says.

Winston, a silver Labrador retriever in training, quietly goes where owner Lisa Clark of Acme directs him.

He also practices his socialization skills by accompanying Clark to the doctor's office where she works. “He comes to work with me every day,” Clark says.

As dogs line up in doorways, residents sit up in beds and motion the animals forward.

Roommates Sarah Ullrich and Dolores Domenick pet one dog after another, following the handlers' leads in offering treats.

As several dogs enter the room of Peggy Robey, who is recovering from surgery, Rylee hops up on her bed and Robey grins.

Robey owns two dogs and fosters another, she says.

“This has absolutely made my stay. This is wonderful. Rylee made my day when she jumped up on the bed. Wow. That was awesome. That's what I'll get when I get home,” she says, beaming.

Therapy for two

Little says visits to hospitals, schools and nursing homes help the dogs learn socialization skills and earn their therapy dog certifications.

It's a lesson he learned first- hand following a motorcycle accident in July 2016, requiring months of rehabilitation.

“I never worked with therapy dogs before my accident,” Little says.

He started training his search-and-rescue dog, Sarge, from his hospital bed, he says, to pick things up and carry things for him.

Seeing the positive effect Sarge's visits had on other patients led him to begin a therapy dog program through his business.

“I thought, going forward, I'm going to do a therapy program for people in my position or worse,” he says.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

Soulful eyes and a gentle spirit greet residents at Hempfield Manor during a visit from therapy dogs. Those in training acquire socialization skills, and all of the dogs brighten the day for those at the facility, some of whom are missing their own dogs, says activity director Kristy Mathews.
Peggy Robey, who owns several dogs and also fosters dogs through the Youngwood nonprofit Hospaws, enjoys playing with Rylee, one of several therapy dogs and dogs in training making a recent Hempfield Manor visit.
Resident Sarah Ullrich offers a treat to a friendly canine during a recent visit from Youngwood Top Dog Services therapy dogs, therapy dogs in training, and their handlers at Hempfield Manor.
Hempfield Manor resident Virginia Keilback reaches out to pet a therapy dog during a recent visit from dogs and handlers through Youngwood Top Dog Services.
Linda Prohaska is among many residents who get a chance to play with and pet therapy dogs and therapy dogs in training during a recent stop at Hempfield Manor.
Kristy Mathews, activity director at Hempfield Manor, says both residents and staff enjoy visits with therapy dogs and those in training.
Handlers lead therapy dogs, and those in training, as they visit residents at Hempfield Manor. Many residents, often pet or former pet owners themselves, prepare for these visits by stockpiling treats for the animals, says activity director Kristy Mathews.
Resident Dolores Domenick feeds a therapy dog in training a treat during a visit to Hempfield Manor from Youngwood Top Dog Services.
Nicole Montell of Greensburg stands with her dog, Rylee, during a recent therapy dog visit to Hempfield Manor. Behind her is a painting she made of her English Springer Spaniel. She makes portraits of Youngwood Top Dog Services therapy dogs as they graduate, she said.
