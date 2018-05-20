Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Perfect balance: Gilpin girl combines love of ballet, gymnastics and horses

Joyce Hanz | Sunday, May 20, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Essie Talarico of Gilpin shows off one of her numerous ribbons won from equestrian vaulting competitions. Talarico, 14, is an eighth-grader at Mary Queen of Apostles School and is a member of Steel City Vaulters, a nonprofit group based in Greensburg. She stands with Hawkeye, one of several horses on her family’s 10-acre farmette.
Joyce Hanz
Essie Talarico of Gilpin shows off one of her numerous ribbons won from equestrian vaulting competitions. Talarico, 14, is an eighth-grader at Mary Queen of Apostles School and is a member of Steel City Vaulters, a nonprofit group based in Greensburg. She stands with Hawkeye, one of several horses on her family’s 10-acre farmette.
Essie Talarico began equestrian vaulting at the age of 10 and calls it “her passion.”
Essie Talarico began equestrian vaulting at the age of 10 and calls it “her passion.”
Essie Talarico practices her vaulting routines on a barrel outside on her family farm in Gilpin. She began equestrian vaulting at the age of 10 and calls it “her passion.”
Joyce Hanz
Essie Talarico practices her vaulting routines on a barrel outside on her family farm in Gilpin. She began equestrian vaulting at the age of 10 and calls it “her passion.”
Essie Talarico and Dante, the Steel City Vaulters team horse used for their vaulting competitions.
Submitted
Essie Talarico and Dante, the Steel City Vaulters team horse used for their vaulting competitions.

Updated 9 hours ago

Essie Talarico, 14, of Gilpin, loves to horse around.

Performing acrobatic moves on a trotting horse — essentially a blend of ballet and gymnastics on horseback — is her thing, and it has a name — equestrian vaulting.

Essie has won numerous ribbons in regional vaulting competitions.

She is the daughter of Mark and Beth Talarico of Gilpin.

Essie is a member of Steel City Vaulters, a four-member team based in Greensburg. “We call ourselves the “small but mighty team,” says mom Beth. “We are close like sisters,” Essie says.

Competing in more than a dozen competitions, Essie recently qualified for the 2018 American Vaulting Association National Championship in California. The team can't afford to travel to the West Coast this year, but did attend nationals in Tennessee once.

Competition season runs March through September, with events usually held in Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

An eighth-grader at Mary Queen of Apostles School, Essie is busy after school either practicing routines on a large vaulting barrel made to mimic a horse's back outside on her farm or training weekly at a private residence in Greensburg.

Adopted along with her two siblings, Essie left the city life for the green acres of Gilpin, where her family runs a 10-acre farmette.

“Essie joined our family a typical scared 6-year-old child in the foster care system,” her mom explains. “She was nervous, shy and unsure of herself. While in foster care, we feel her main job was to look after and care for her little brothers. Vaulting has given her something she can say is only for her and has given her childhood back.”

Introduced to the equestrian lifestyle by her parents, Essie attended horse-themed camps during summers.

A camp experience at age 10 at Rolling Rock Hunt Pony Club left quite an immediate impression on Essie.

“Steel City Vaulters did a demonstration at pony camp,” Essie says. “I decided then and there that this was my passion and that I wanted to do this.”

Vaulting routines are performed on the back of a cantering horse, traveling in a circle and attached to a lunge line. Routines must adhere to a 60-second time limit.

Essie loves to perform “needles” (think of a pose where one's leg is sticking up) and says she always “gets nervous” before competitions.

Essie chooses her own music for her routines, preferring slower tunes for the barrel portion of the competition and a more upbeat song during her routine on horseback.

The team horse, Dante, travels with the girls to competitions. He is a 10-year-old American Spotted Draft horse, standing at 17.1 hands. Dante is described as smart, a quick study — known to do anything for carrots or apples.

Former Steel Vaulter mom Kim Sturgeon of Gilpin has watched Essie compete in numerous competitions.

“Essie is what we call a “very graceful vaulter,” Sturgeon says. “She has long flexible lines when she is performing. Her flexibility and willingness to try new things is why she excels.”

Competitors are judged on their ability to execute compulsory movements, balance, flexibility and demonstration of strength. The scoring is similar to gymnastics. Essie choreographs her freestyle routine and all competitors must perform required compulsory moves.

Essie hopes to continue her vaulting lifestyle into adulthood.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me