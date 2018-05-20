Perfect balance: Gilpin girl combines love of ballet, gymnastics and horses

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Essie Talarico, 14, of Gilpin, loves to horse around.

Performing acrobatic moves on a trotting horse — essentially a blend of ballet and gymnastics on horseback — is her thing, and it has a name — equestrian vaulting.

Essie has won numerous ribbons in regional vaulting competitions.

She is the daughter of Mark and Beth Talarico of Gilpin.

Essie is a member of Steel City Vaulters, a four-member team based in Greensburg. “We call ourselves the “small but mighty team,” says mom Beth. “We are close like sisters,” Essie says.

Competing in more than a dozen competitions, Essie recently qualified for the 2018 American Vaulting Association National Championship in California. The team can't afford to travel to the West Coast this year, but did attend nationals in Tennessee once.

Competition season runs March through September, with events usually held in Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

An eighth-grader at Mary Queen of Apostles School, Essie is busy after school either practicing routines on a large vaulting barrel made to mimic a horse's back outside on her farm or training weekly at a private residence in Greensburg.

Adopted along with her two siblings, Essie left the city life for the green acres of Gilpin, where her family runs a 10-acre farmette.

“Essie joined our family a typical scared 6-year-old child in the foster care system,” her mom explains. “She was nervous, shy and unsure of herself. While in foster care, we feel her main job was to look after and care for her little brothers. Vaulting has given her something she can say is only for her and has given her childhood back.”

Introduced to the equestrian lifestyle by her parents, Essie attended horse-themed camps during summers.

A camp experience at age 10 at Rolling Rock Hunt Pony Club left quite an immediate impression on Essie.

“Steel City Vaulters did a demonstration at pony camp,” Essie says. “I decided then and there that this was my passion and that I wanted to do this.”

Vaulting routines are performed on the back of a cantering horse, traveling in a circle and attached to a lunge line. Routines must adhere to a 60-second time limit.

Essie loves to perform “needles” (think of a pose where one's leg is sticking up) and says she always “gets nervous” before competitions.

Essie chooses her own music for her routines, preferring slower tunes for the barrel portion of the competition and a more upbeat song during her routine on horseback.

The team horse, Dante, travels with the girls to competitions. He is a 10-year-old American Spotted Draft horse, standing at 17.1 hands. Dante is described as smart, a quick study — known to do anything for carrots or apples.

Former Steel Vaulter mom Kim Sturgeon of Gilpin has watched Essie compete in numerous competitions.

“Essie is what we call a “very graceful vaulter,” Sturgeon says. “She has long flexible lines when she is performing. Her flexibility and willingness to try new things is why she excels.”

Competitors are judged on their ability to execute compulsory movements, balance, flexibility and demonstration of strength. The scoring is similar to gymnastics. Essie choreographs her freestyle routine and all competitors must perform required compulsory moves.

Essie hopes to continue her vaulting lifestyle into adulthood.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.