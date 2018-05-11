Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Boys have a new top baby name for 2017

The Associated Press | Friday, May 11, 2018, 9:33 a.m.
For the fourth year in a row, Emma was the top girl’s name on the Social Security Administration’s annual list of the most popular baby names. Liam pushed last year’s champ, Noah, to second place.

Emma and Liam were the most frequently chosen baby names for 2017.

For the fourth year in a row, Emma was the top girl's name according to the annual list of the most popular baby names released by the Social Security Administration on Friday. Liam pushed last year's champ, Noah, to second to claim the top spot.

The Social Security Administration releases the 1,000 most popular baby names each year. They trumpeted the name reveals Friday with a Facebook Live announcement. The agency uses the announcement to draw traffic to its website, where workers can begin tracking their benefits long before retirement.

When it came to girls' names, Emma was followed by Olivia, Ava, Isabella and Sophia.

For the boys, Liam and Noah were followed by William, James and Logan.

Other trends last year included a rise in the use of Melania for a girl, likely influenced by first lady Melania Trump.

