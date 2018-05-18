Meet the Flockers: Pink flamingos are turning up across Harrison

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plastic pink flamingos have popped up on more than 60 Harrison homes the last month — part of a creative fundraiser implemented by Highlands High School students Relay For Life team, Ramtastic Relayers.

Organizer and Highlands senior Erik Frantz was perusing Pinterest for relay fundraising ideas. His team decided to “flock” local lawns with flamingos.

A total of 72 birds are used in rotation to flock five homes at any given time.

“I have a goal of flocking at least 100 homes,” Frantz says.

Harrison resident Christine Spece woke up for her morning coffee, looked out and found her yard looking flamingo festive.

“I was so surprised,” Spece says. “I had to read the sign and figure out what was going on. These kids are really having fun with this fundraiser.”

Spece made a donation (any amount is welcome) and nominated the family business, Czekalski Real Estate. The business is located on expansive grounds, requiring Frantz to up the usual 12 birds per yard allocation.

“I laughed so hard,” says Janet Czekalski, owner. “I think it's a wonderful idea and I hope they make a lot of money and I'm proud to be a part of it.”

Donations from flocked homes range from around $20-$400, says Frantz. “When we received a $400 donation, I had to do a double take on that amount,” he says.

Ramtastic Relayers began four years ago when a group of Highlands High School students discussed doing something for charity. “We wanted to go out with a bang this year because most of us are seniors and we are passing on the torch,” Frantz says.

Their $1,000 goal has been exceeded, with more than $2,700 raised by mid-May. Frantz says the flocking will continue until the 2018 Highlands Relay For Life event on June 2.

Frantz says overall the community response to arriving home or waking up to see their yard flocked has been positive. “This has been fun and cool,” he says. “To see the community participation level and acceptance of this is great.”

Flocking is best done in secret, when the homeowner is gone, says Frantz. He notes many young children grow fond of the flamingos that usually adorn the lawns for one or two days, until a money is donated and the team collects the birds and move on to the next flocking target. If a homeowner chooses not to participate, that's OK. A “flocking” instruction sheet is presented at each home with a phone number to call for pick-up. “I've only had two house out of more than 60 say no,” Frantz says.

The wacky April spring weather made for flocking challenges. “We did a lot of flocking in the snow.”

“Little kids get so attached,” he says. “Some cry when we remove the flamingos. They name them.”

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.