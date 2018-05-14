Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Meghan Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

The Associated Press | Monday, May 14, 2018, 5:00 p.m.
A T-shirt is seen for sale in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Saturday, May 19.
Associated Press
A T-shirt is seen for sale in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Saturday, May 19.
A woman passes a shop window decorated with wedding memorabilia in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Saturday, May 19.
Associated Press
A woman passes a shop window decorated with wedding memorabilia in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Saturday, May 19.
Street artist 'Pegasus', centre, with his graffiti depiction of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on a wall in Highbury, north London, Monday May 14, 2018 ahead of their wedding on Saturday, May 19.
Associated Press
Street artist 'Pegasus', centre, with his graffiti depiction of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on a wall in Highbury, north London, Monday May 14, 2018 ahead of their wedding on Saturday, May 19.

Updated 7 hours ago

LONDON — Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle, Kensington Palace said Monday night.

A palace statement on "this difficult situation" did not confirm the TMZ report that Thomas Markle had decided not to attend Saturday's wedding at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The palace said earlier it would not comment on the report, and its statement did not clarify if the bride's father would or would not be at the wedding.

"This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding," the palace statement said. "She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation."

TMZ said Thomas Markle was upset over the way his decision to have staged paparazzi photos taken of him preparing for the wedding has been received and decided to miss the wedding to avoid embarrassing his daughter and the royal family.

The site also said he suffered a heart attack less than a week ago.

The palace had announced last week that Thomas Markle and his ex-wife, Doria Ragland, would play important roles in the wedding. Both were expected to meet Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals in the days before the wedding.

Thomas Markle and Ragland are divorced. Thomas Markle was set to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle during the church ceremony, and Ragland is set to ride to the chapel with her daughter.

But Thomas Markle was apparently embarrassed when the British press reported that he agreed to have photos of him getting measured for his wedding suit and making other preparations.

According to TMZ, he told the website he deeply regrets allowing the pictures to be taken and acknowledged they looked "stupid."

Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha, tweeted Monday that she is to blame for the photo debacle.

"The bad press over my father doing staged photos is my fault," she tweeted. "The media was unfairly making him look bad so I suggested he do positive photos for his benefit and the benefit of the royal family."

Meghan Markle is estranged from her half-sister, who has not been expected to attend the nuptials.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have invited 600 guests to the wedding.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me