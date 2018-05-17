Armstrong Trail Fun Day set for June 2

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The seventh annual Armstrong Trail Fun Day (formerly Eat-Play-Ride) will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 2 at Nautical Mile Campground .

Hosted by the Armstrong Rails to Trails Association and the Allegheny Valley Land Trust, the fundraiser benefits ARTA for trail improvements, according to a news release.

The event name change occurred this year, the release states, to better reflect the day's activities.

This fundraising bike/hike/run event will be held rain or shine.

Registration is required by May 18. Fee is $30 per adult, $20 ages 6-16. Registered participants will receive a T-shirt.

Overnight camping is available.

A later registration date, until May 25, will not include a T-shirt, association vice president Dan Kostella says.

Those who decide to participate from that date up until June 2, Kostella says, will not receive a T-shirt or catered lunch, but can attend on a donation basis.

Complimentary hot dogs and s'mores will be available, he says.

“They can ride, join in on all of the activities. We have 12 donated gift baskets, a duck elimination (numbered ducks) with cash prizes. We are trying different stuff this year. We want to get the word out and extend it a little further,” Kostella says.

Participants can begin their adventure at various points along the 36-mile trail, including Kittanning Trail Head, Nautical Mile Campground, East Brady Trail Heal, or Phillipston Trail Head.

Event activities will be set up at the campground, 530 Stone Ave., Templeton, and include:

• Coffee, tea and hot chocolate with Funky Monkey Donuts available starting at 9 a.m.

• Music and games all day, including corn hole tossing and horseshoes.

• Check‐in for lunch from 12:30-2:30 p.m., with activities including introduction to geo caching, Wish 99.7 street treat patrol, 50/50 and door prize drawing at 2:30 p.m.

The organization of volunteers helps maintain the trail, and looks forward to more people discovering the area, Kostella says.

The event coincides with National Trails Day , celebrated on the first Saturday of June each year.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the National Trails System and the Wild and Scenic Rivers acts.

Details: armstrongrailstotrails.org, www.showclix.com or Armstrong Rails to Trails Facebook page.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.