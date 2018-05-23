Beautiful vehicles take center stage during Antique Automobile Club of America's 2018 Grand National Meet

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Antique Automobile Club of America's 2018 Grand National Meet is coming to Hempfield on June 2.

Participants will bring their “best of the best” antique cars, trucks and motorcycles to the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg campus. A passenger vehicle is considered an antique if it is 25 years old or older. The event will be hosted by the Western PA Region Antique Automobile Club of America, based in Latrobe.

The Antique Automobile Club of America is the largest antique automobile club in the world withmore than 60,000 members. This meet is a judged show, where participating antique automobiles, trucks and motorcycles owned by club members are carefully reviewed by teams of 194 volunteer judges for a progressive series of awards. The basis for judging is how closely the vehicles are restored to the condition they were in “as they came from the factory.”

A total of 518 pre-registered antique vehicles will start arriving May 30. Rules state that they must be drivable. Many will travel along Route 30 on June 2 for the show which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The field includes vehicles ranging from cars over 100 years old to legendary 1960s and '70s muscle cars. Spectators will see a 1903 Cadillac, 1911 Packard, 1928 Auburn Boattail, 1931 Studebaker, 1948 Hudson, 1956 Pontiac Star Chief, 1964 Chevrolet Corvair, 1971 Dodge Super Bee, 1987 Buick Grand National and a 1991 Chrysler Grand Wagoneer.

There will be a children's activity area where kids can get their photo taken with an antique car, enjoy coloring and Hot Wheels fun.

Details: aaca.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.