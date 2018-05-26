Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

The history of words forward and backward

Dave McElhinny
Dave McElhinny | Saturday, May 26, 2018, 3:41 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

I remember seeing a beautiful girl during my freshman year of college. It took me a while, but I worked up the courage to approach her. She told me her name was “Hannah.” I smiled and cleverly told her she was a palindrome. She said I was wrong — that she was Presbyterian — and walked away from me.

That ended our brief courtship. Believe it or not, my lifelong fascination with syntax has rarely been effective with the opposite sex.

A palindrome is a word or phrase that reads the same forwards and backwards. Many people already know this. Words like madam, level, radar and racecar are palindromes. And it works for phrases too. Some that make sense like “Dennis sinned.” And some that make no sense at all, such as “wet sanitary rat in a stew.”

In fact, if it wasn't for palindromes, pharmaceutical companies might go out of business because they regularly release drugs like Xanax, Raxar, Lexxel, Lozol and Merrem.

If you are a regular reader of this column, you already know that I love weird language idiosyncrasies. And because verbiage dorks like myself can never leave well enough alone, did you know that palindromes have a secret little brother that few people know about.

If you spell palindromes backwards, you get semordnilap, which, believe it or not, is a real term used to define when a word is spelled backwards and has a totally different meaning. For instance, the word “straw” backwards is “warts.” The same goes for “diaper” and “repaid,” or “deliver” and “reviled.”

In fact, one of the most successful companies in the world used these alphabetic antics to climb to the top of the media world. “Oprah” Winfrey's production company is called “Harpo” studios.

But this sort of marketing sorcery was not invented by “Oprah,” as early linguists learned how to harness the semordnilap. It can be traced back to the 1930s when “Serutan” was introduced, which is possibly the genesis of subliminal advertising.

For three decades, this product infiltrated our homes with stealth-like movement. Even the most trusted man in America in the 1950s was a pitch man for it. “The Lawrence Welk Show” would regularly have its star stop the music during the program to encourage the population to go ahead and guzzle some “Serutan,” which was a laxative that surreptitiously was being pushed as “natures” way. It was a diabolical scheme to make the whole world regular without us even knowing it.

And the result of taking this medicine ... a four-letter palindrome that starts with and ends with a “P.” Talk about coming full circle.

From now on, take a careful look at any items you regularly buy or simply cannot live without. Do we really love it, or is there something more than meets the eye? Don't believe me? Then why is it that anytime we are “stressed” out, we crave “desserts?”

Coincidence? I think not!

Dave McElhinny is the North Bureau Chief for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at dmcelhinny@tribweb.com or via Twitter @DaveMcTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me