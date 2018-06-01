Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium finally ready to show off baby siamang

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

She's ready for her close up.

Cahya, the first baby siamang to be born in the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, has made her public debut. She was born July 30, 2017.

Zoo visitors can look for her in the day room at The Islands from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and outside (weather permitting) in the yard from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

She's finally getting outside and learning how to swing on the ropes. Visitors will be able to get a better look at her, says mammal zookeeper Mark McDonough.

Native to the forests of Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, siamangs are the largest of the 14 species of gibbons, weigh up to 30 pounds and are distinguished by large throat patches that can be inflated, giving siamangs their booming calls.

“They are an endangered animal and a lot of that is due to habitat loss, use for palm oil trade, as well as some poaching,” McDonough says.

Several zookeepers act as surrogate parents to Cayha, sitting with her outside, interacting and encouraging her to climb and utilize vines for swinging.

Cahya splits time between her indoor habitat, complete with a baby room that includes soft blankets, toys and mesh sides for mom and dad to touch and see her, while allowing her parents to have their own space.

“Mom and dad were a little too young to take care of Cahya, so we had to step in to be surrogate parents for her so she can be a nice healthy baby,” McDonough says.

A week after Cahya's birth, the mother stopped carrying the baby, placing her on the ground and moving away — eventually discontinuing feedings. Cahya's father demonstrated signs of aggression toward her, prompting zoo keepers to remove Cahya (after two failed reintroduction attempts) from her parents.

Cahya has thrived. She is down to one bottle a day (think human baby formula) and eats solids now — four times daily. Her diet is produce-heavy, with spinach, kale, romaine, pears and apples. Daily “monkey biscuits” are included, as they are fed to all primates at the zoo.

Keepers are pleased with Cahya's progress. “She's a very spunky little baby,” McDonough says. “She loves running around. She swings on the ropes that we have, loves climbing all over the place and on us and does these little squeaking noises with us, working on her vocalizations.”

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.