Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium finally ready to show off baby siamang

Joyce Hanz | Friday, June 1, 2018, 4:06 p.m.

Updated 59 minutes ago

She's ready for her close up.

Cahya, the first baby siamang to be born in the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, has made her public debut. She was born July 30, 2017.

Zoo visitors can look for her in the day room at The Islands from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and outside (weather permitting) in the yard from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

She's finally getting outside and learning how to swing on the ropes. Visitors will be able to get a better look at her, says mammal zookeeper Mark McDonough.

Native to the forests of Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, siamangs are the largest of the 14 species of gibbons, weigh up to 30 pounds and are distinguished by large throat patches that can be inflated, giving siamangs their booming calls.

“They are an endangered animal and a lot of that is due to habitat loss, use for palm oil trade, as well as some poaching,” McDonough says.

Several zookeepers act as surrogate parents to Cayha, sitting with her outside, interacting and encouraging her to climb and utilize vines for swinging.

Cahya splits time between her indoor habitat, complete with a baby room that includes soft blankets, toys and mesh sides for mom and dad to touch and see her, while allowing her parents to have their own space.

“Mom and dad were a little too young to take care of Cahya, so we had to step in to be surrogate parents for her so she can be a nice healthy baby,” McDonough says.

A week after Cahya's birth, the mother stopped carrying the baby, placing her on the ground and moving away — eventually discontinuing feedings. Cahya's father demonstrated signs of aggression toward her, prompting zoo keepers to remove Cahya (after two failed reintroduction attempts) from her parents.

Cahya has thrived. She is down to one bottle a day (think human baby formula) and eats solids now — four times daily. Her diet is produce-heavy, with spinach, kale, romaine, pears and apples. Daily “monkey biscuits” are included, as they are fed to all primates at the zoo.

Keepers are pleased with Cahya's progress. “She's a very spunky little baby,” McDonough says. “She loves running around. She swings on the ropes that we have, loves climbing all over the place and on us and does these little squeaking noises with us, working on her vocalizations.”

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Baby Cahya is learning the ropes at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.
Paul Selvaggio
Baby Cahya is learning the ropes at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.
Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium's baby siamang, 9-month old Cahya, munches on greens in her Islands exhibit as a zookeeper keeps a watchful eye.
Joyce Hanz
Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium's baby siamang, 9-month old Cahya, munches on greens in her Islands exhibit as a zookeeper keeps a watchful eye.
Lead mammal keeper Kathy Suthard visits with 9-month old baby siamang Cahya at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. Visitors may watch Cahya in the day room at Islands from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and weather permitting, she will be outside from 2 to 3:30 p.m. daily.
Joyce Hanz
Lead mammal keeper Kathy Suthard visits with 9-month old baby siamang Cahya at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. Visitors may watch Cahya in the day room at Islands from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and weather permitting, she will be outside from 2 to 3:30 p.m. daily.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me